CIO.com honors the 2017 CIO 100 winners and Hall of Fame inductees

Every year, we look forward to honoring the CIO 100 winners. It's always the highlight of our year, but the 2017 installment is especially exciting for us as we celebrate our 30th year of recognizing IT innovation and business leadership. We've included the list on honorees below but we'll be featuring the winners in greater detail on CIO.com and in our digital magazine on August 14. We'll also be launching our searchable database of all 100 winners, featuring descriptions of the 100 winning projects, on August 1.
As is our annual tradition, the festivities will culminate at our awards dinner and ceremony at the CIO 100 Symposium, being held August 14-16 at The Broadmoor in Colorado Springs, Colo. in Colorado Springs We'll also recognize the achievements of 20 new inductees into the CIO Hall of Fame (see the list below).
Meet 2017 CIO 100 Honorees
- Accenture
- Aditya Birla Financial Services Ltd.
- Adobe
- American International Group, Inc. (AIG)
- Air Black Box Company Ltd
- Al Meezan Investment Management Ltd.
- Alliance Data Card Services
- Allrecipes.com
- Arizona State University
- Arlington Public Schools
- Autodesk, Inc.
- Avanade
- Bechtel
- BlueCross BlueShield of North Carolina
- Bowdoin College
- C&J Energy Services
- Cancer Treatment Centers of America
- Cargo Chief
- CarMax
- Celgene Corp.
- Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia
- City of Boston
- Dalian Wanda Group
- Darden Restaurants
- Direktorat Jenderal Pajak Republik Indonesia
- Discover Financial Services
- Dr Pepper Snapple Group
- Dubai Police
- Eczacıbaşı Consumer Products Group
- Eli Lilly and Company
- Enercare
- Equifax
- Eurpac Service, Inc.
- Fabrinet Co., Ltd.
- Federal Communications Commission
- FedEx Corporation
- Goldcorp Inc.
- GSK – US Pharma IT
- GulfMark Offshore
- Herc Rentals Inc.
- Holyoke Medical Center
- Humana Inc.
- IBM Research
- Infosys Ltd.
- Intel Corp.
- Jet Propulsion Laboratory
- JLL
- John Muir Health
- Johns Hopkins Medicine International
- Kaiser Permanente
- Key Bank
- Korea Electric Power Corp.
- Land O’Lakes, Inc.
- Lannett Company, Inc.
- Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company
- Maven
- Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
- Merck Manufacturing IT
- Micron Technology
- Ministry of Labour of Brazil
- Monsanto
- MRE Consulting, Ltd
- NewYork-Presbyterian
- NorthShore University HealthSystem
- Owens Corning
- Parsons Corp.
- PITT OHIO
- Plante Moran
- Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
- RRD
- Samsung Electronics DS Division
- Samsung Life Insurance – Customer Product Channel
- San Francisco International Airport
- SATS Limited
- Sedgwick
- Service Benefit Plan Administrative Service Corp.
- Seven Lakes Technologies
- Siemens AG
- SimpleTire
- Sprint
- StubHub
- Sunmark Federal Credit Union
- Synchrony Financial
- TGI FRIDAYS
- The Clorox Company
- The County of Los Angeles
- Town of South Windsor, CT
- Toyota Motor North America
- Tractor Supply Company
- TransUnion
- Turner
- United Airlines
- University of Oklahoma
- Vail Resorts, Inc.
- Verizon
- VMware
- Wheels, Inc.
- Whirlpool Corp.
- World Bank Group
- Xylem, Inc.
2017 CIO Hall of Fame Inductees
- Phil Bertolini, CIO and Deputy County Executive, Oakland County, Michigan
- Suja Chandrasekaran, CIO and Chief Digital Officer, Kimberly-Clark
- Phil Fasano, Executive Vice President and CIO (former), AIG
- Tracy Futhey, CIO and Vice President of IT, Duke University
- Clark Golestani, President, Emerging Business and Global CIO, Merck
- Rick Hopfer, CIO, Molina Healthcare
- Bask Iyer, Executive Vice President and CIO, Dell and VMware
- Justin Kershaw, Corporate Vice President and CIO, Cargill
- Catherine Kozik, Senior Vice President and CIO, PSAV
- Anne Margulies, CIO, Harvard University
- Paul Martin, Corporate Vice President and CIO, Baxter International
- Harry Moseley, Managing Director and CIO, KPMG
- Dan Olley, Executive Vice PresidentProduct Development and CTO, Elsevier
- James Rinaldi, CIO, NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory
