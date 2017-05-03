Fidelis Cybersecurity appoints security executive Jason Clark to board of directors

Fidelis Cybersecurity has appointed Jason Clark to its board of directors. Clark is a noted security executive and business transformation leader with more than 20 years of experience with top-tier organizations. The company, which provides intrusion prevention and response services, selected Clark for his security experience and business perspective.

As chief strategy officer at Optiv, Inc., Clark was instrumental in reshaping Optiv from a national security reseller to a global strategic solutions provider and managing consultancy. Prior to Optiv, he was the chief strategy officer for Websense and had also served as CISO at large publicly traded organizations including Emerson, The New York Times, and Everbank. Clark is currently serves a general partner at SixThirty Cyber, a business development accelerator that invests in cybersecurity-based technology companies.

“Jason brings a unique perspective on the security market from his deep business experience as a strategy leader, former CISO and now investor,” said Fidelis Cybersecurity CEO Peter George in a press release. “Jason has a broad understanding of the market needs of CISOs from a technology and integration perspective and that insight will be extremely valuable as we continue to sharpen our focus on the requirements for next generation security in the marketplace.”

Jason Clark is also the founder and chairman of the Security Advisor Alliance, a nonprofit group of security leaders from the Fortune Global 1000. Alliance members donate time to help peers share strategies and insight regarding the latest cybercriminal tactics. The nonprofit also mentors new CISOs and encourages student interest in cybersecurity careers.

“CISOs are simply overwhelmed – the security tools they rely on to keep their networks secure generate too many alerts, and there is never enough staff to identify actual security incidents hiding among the noise,” said Clark in a press release. “Fidelis Cybersecurity’s technology looks beyond packets to identify modern intrusions happening at the content level and presents validated alerts for immediate action. Fidelis’ unique capabilities can dramatically improve an organization’s security posture by automating analyst workflow. By joining the board of directors, I’m looking forward to playing a key role in guiding Fidelis on its continuing mission of exceeding the security needs of the most discerning enterprises and government organizations around the world.”

