Android smartphones: Which one is right for you?

The latest flagship phones from Samsung are meant to erase the memory of the flammable Galaxy Note7 -- and they are in a fair way to do so. According to Dan Rosenbaum, the two phones -- the 5.8-in. Galaxy S8 and the 6.2-in. Galaxy S8+ -- are, by any measure, excellent.
Outstanding features:
The only differences between the two phones are the size and a slightly less powerful battery in the S8. Otherwise, they share the same impressive features: a new Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 octocore chipset, great battery life and 2680 x 1440 Super AMOLED displays that curve along the long edges, giving the illusion of no bezel. Let's face it, these are two great-looking phones.
Other tech includes an NFC chip, Bluetooth 5.0, a variety of GPS radios for use in various countries, heart-rate and pulse oximetry sensors, and ANT+ for communicating with fitness devices. And an IP68 rating, so they can survive a dunking.
But wait, there's more: For $150, you can add the DeX docking device, which attaches to a monitor, a keyboard and/or a mouse. Pop the S8/S8+ onto the DeX's USB-C plug and you've got yourself a desktop computer that can handle a variety of apps. Rosenbaum says that "an S8/DeX combination makes for a totally credible light network client, and appears to be something that enterprises can think about planning around."
Keep in mind:
One of the other selling points is Samsung's own personal assistant called Bixby. Unfortunately, when the phone shipped, Bixby wasn't quite fully cooked; the voice interface wasn't ready, and even features like image recognition -- where you view an object with a camera and Bixby tells you want it is and where to buy it -- weren't really working to spec. We'll have to wait to see how that works out.
And, like many flagship phones, these aren't inexpensive; starting price is $750. Still, it's a real possibility that if you get your hands on one of the Galaxy S8 phones, the high price may feel worth it.
Full review: Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+: Great enterprise phones with potential to be better