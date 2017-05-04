Buyer’s Guide: Mobile app development services can be risky

About 200,000 firms offer mobile app development services in the U.S. – and 96 percent of them are mid-sized or small firms. Many have four employees or fewer. Consequently, buyers should keep an eye on the vendor’s financial health, according to procurement analysts at IBISWorld, Inc.

“The mobile app development market is highly fragmented … and no single vendor holds a significant share of the market,” an IBISWorld report says. Many vendors – especially new entrants – “face a high financial risk due to the high level of competition in the market,” the report says.