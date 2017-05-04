If you’ve been on the fence about purchasing a Galaxy S8—or just want to get your mom the best Mother’s Day present of all time—Samsung is offering a pretty sweet deal on new purchases.

Anyone who buys an S8 or S8+ between May 3 and May 16 is eligible to receive an Entertainment Kit for free. The bundle includes an S-View Flip Cover, a 64GB SDXC EVO+ memory card, and a six-month subscription to Netflix. All said, the value of the package is around $150, making it a pretty sweet deal.

Samsung You can get a 64GB SD card, flip case, and six months of Netflix with your new S8.

To register for the freebies, you’ll need to download the Shop Samsung app from the Play Store. From there, click on the Discover tab, and you’ll see the offer a little down on the page. If you shop through the app you can select your reward at checkout (with the option to upgrade to a pair of AKG Y50BT headphones for $49), or you can fill out a registration form if you purchased the phone elsewhere.

Previously, Samsung offered a free Gear VR headset with S8 preorders, but that promotion ended on April 20. Samsung says that the Entertainment Kit offer is limited to 200,000 units and must be claimed by June 30.

Something to see here: The Galaxy S8’s infinity screen makes it perfect for mobile movie watching, so we’re on board with this bundle. If you've been bumming out about missing the Gear VR promotion, this one might be actually be better, if not only for the Netflix subscription alone.

This story, "Samsung sweetens Galaxy S8 purchases with 6 months of Netflix, other goodies" was originally published by Greenbot.