Extreme offers glimpse of integrated Avaya, Brocade technology future

In detailing its third quarter 2017 financial discussion Extreme CEO Ed Meyercord said the company was “locked and loaded” as it worked toward combining and integrating the two companies – Avaya and Brocade it is in the process of purchasing.

Extreme a lot of work ahead as it combines Brocade's data center business and the network technology of Avaya Holdings– which is in Chapter 11 bankruptcy – both of which it said it would acquire in March. Extreme added that it has now integrated another buy it made, Zebra wireless with great success. Extreme said that in the third quarter alone four of its top 10 deals came from the Zebra side.

In the end, Extreme said it expects the Avaya and Brocade deals to push its revenues to over $1 billion for its Fiscal 2018 year which begins July 1.

The company is now working on a technology integration roadmap – which it could talk about as soon as June 2 when it holds an investor conference in New York.

“We will benefit from the newly refreshed platform releases for both Avaya and Brocade with VOS and SLX platforms and advanced fabric technologies that bring security, visibility, automation, resiliency and flexibility into the data center and campus networks at any scale,” Meyercord said.“Each of our companies has been driving independently toward a bright-box model, a common technology base where we support simple form factors built on merchant silicon and a common Linux base. Our collective vision is to provide the industry's first fully customizable networking platforms powered by a set of services and functions access through a cloud -- a common cloud library of features.”

A few other key updates gleaned from the financial call include:

Meyercord noted the company is delivering its first multi-rate switching platforms this quarter with our X870 high-density 100-gigabit switches suited for top-of-rack and leaf-and-spine architectures, while the new ExtremeSwitching x620 and X460-G2 Ethernet multi-rate switches support 1 gig, 2.5 gig and 5 gig data rates.

Meyercord said the company is unaware of any other bidders involved in Avaya's bankruptcy sale process. We will have more clarity after the May 25 sale hearing. We're working closely with the Avaya teams on business and operations integration planning and are excited about the quality of talent we will onboard. If our deal is approved in the auction process, we will expect to close the transaction in the early July time frame.

Broadcom and Brocade have indicated they expect their transaction will close in Broadcom's fiscal third quarter ending in late July and we will expect to close our transaction within 30 days of that day, Meyercord said.

