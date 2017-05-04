Back when Google shut down its crowd-sourced Map Maker on March 31, it promised to integrate “many of its features” into Google Maps. However, while the options to edit descriptions and suggest missing places is prominently displayed in Maps, Google has also added the ability to edit road segments, but it’s a little harder to find.

In an April 27 update to Google’s Local Guides Connect board, moderator CorrieD announced that Google has launched “the first part of a revamped editing flow in Google Maps targeting road segment editing.” The new Maps integration features “a new selection UI and the ability to report issues on multiple road segments” on both the desktop version of Google Maps and the Android app.

To use the new road editor, you need to head over to the Send feedback tab in the sidebar. Inside you’ll find options to add a missing place, report a missing road, and report a location issue as before, but now there will be a new one called Edit the map. Tap it, and you’ll be brought to a new screen that shows you all of the roads around you and lets you tap to select all or part of one.

Once you’ve pinpointed the area you want to change, tap Next, and you’ll be able to choose from a series of problems: incorrectly drawn, one-way, two-way incorrect, closed, or private. You can choose as many that apply, add a note describing the issue, and send it to Google for review.

The feature appears to have been pushed out with the most recent update, but if you’re not seeing it, you can side-load the latest Google-signed APK from APKMirror. It’s unclear whether Google will bring the feature to the iOS app as well.

Open road: Map Maker was a great way for the public to help Google make Maps even better, and it’s even more useful built right into the app. We wouldn’t mind Google making it a little easier to find in the future, but we’re glad it was integrated so quickly.

This story, "Here's how you can edit roads right in Google Maps" was originally published by Greenbot.