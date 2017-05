Security

Security, whether cybersecurity or actual, physical security, will be a fast-growing area. In fact, there are estimates that we’re already facing a shortage of 1 million security professionals. And things are expected to get worse as attackers get more sophisticated and as the number of potential targets explodes. Imagine a world of billions of Internet of Things (IoT) connected devices. And imagine that every ‘smart’ home device and every smart city device is also a potential attack target for hackers.