Android device updates: T-Mobile sends out a fix for the Galaxy S8, S8+ red screen

The few Galaxy S8 and S8+ models that were seeing red shouldn’t do so for much longer. T-Mobile is the first to push out a fix for the strange tint that appeared on some users’ new phones.

It was a busy week for updates on other fronts, with the monthly patch out for Google’s devices and Nougat hitting a few more Samsung phones.

T-Mobile

Galaxy S8, S8+: Samsung has no room to play with fire (it never gets old) when it comes to a problem with its smartphones. So when some users reported a strange, red tint on the screen the company went into overdrive on a fix. After first rolling out in Korea, it’s now hitting stateside. T-Mobile has detailed an update for the S8 and S8+ that adds in two options to tweak the display color. Samsung says this should fix the issue, otherwise you may be able to get a replacement phone if you’re still unsatisfied.

Galaxy S6 Edge+: Samsung is continuing to roll out Nougat to older devices. T-Mobile says this update brings Android 7.0 and updates you to the May security patch.

AT&T

Galaxy S6, S6 Edge, S6 Active: This trio of phones is getting the update to Nougat. AT&T has updated the software details page for the S6, S6 Edge, and S6 Active. Along with Android 7.0, you’ll be almost current on the security front with the April patch.

Samsung

Galaxy S7 Edge: The unlocked edition of Samsung’s previous flagship is finally getting Android Nougat. The update must be loaded yourself after downloading the software from the Samsung Smart Switch program. Those with an unlocked Galaxy S7, however, still have to wait.

Google

May security update: It’s that time again. The May security update is rolling out now. It already hit my Pixel XL, so if you have a current Google phone then you should receive it shortly. Factory images are available for the Pixel, Pixel XL, Pixel C, Nexus 6P, Nexus 5X, Nexus 6, Nexus Player, and Nexus 9.

Android distribution numbers: Nougat continues its steady rise, now on just over seven percent of devices. Marshmallow has been stubborn at 31 percent, and Gingerbread just won’t die, hanging in there with one percent. The best way to get rapid updates remains a Pixel, or another company’s flagship that tends to get new software releases before budget phones.

Android Developers

Android TV

Nvidia Shield: Nvidia has announced a preview program for those who want to be software testers. You can sign up here, which gets you access to the latest build of a Shield Experience Upgrade before it rolls to everyone else.

Sony: Your Sony Android TV will get an upgrade soon to Nougat. The company announced that features like task switching, picture-in-picture, and the ability to add multiple Google accounts are among the new features. Check the Sony site to ensure that you have a corresponding model.

