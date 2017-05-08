Android Wear 2.0 finally arrives on Huawei Watch as slow rollout continues

Android Wear 2.0 has already been out for a couple months, but it’s been slow to catch on. The new 2.0 watches leave quite a bit to be desired, and the update has been slow to reach some of the most popular devices. But we can finally cross one of our favorites off the list.

Owners of the original Huawei Watch can now load up the newest version of Android Wear on their wrists. Over the weekend, the update began rolling out to devices that were running the Android Wear 2.0 developer’s preview, and now the full over-the-air version is being pushed to all users.

To install the update, first make sure your watch is connected to Wi-Fi. Then, swipe down from the top of the display, swipe left, and tap the Settings icon. Head over to the Settings app and scroll down to About, and find System updates. Tap it and it should show you that an update is available. If it doesn’t, keep tapping the "System is up to date" message until an update appears.

Last month, Huawei celebrated the U.S. launch of the Huawei Watch 2, a fitness-oriented affair with GPS, a heart-rate sensor, 420 mAh battery, NFC, and IP68 water resistance. However, while the original model was one of the classiest wearables on the platform, the follow-up trades its small bezels for a bigger and bulkier frame.

The Android Wear 2.0 update brings many of the new features to the Huawei Watch, including the workout benefits, a native Play Store, watch-face complications, and Google Assistant. But without an NFC chip, Android Pay support is not available, despite initial reports to the contrary.

Watch this space: With Google I/O just around the corner, Android Wear 2.0 is still slowly rolling out to watches, so it’s uncertain whether Google will be showing off anything new with its wearable OS. It was nearly a year ago that Android Wear 2.0 was unveiled to much fanfare, but we’re still waiting for it to reach many of the best first-gen watches, leaving the future of the platform in question.

This story, "Android Wear 2.0 finally arrives on Huawei Watch as slow rollout continues" was originally published by Greenbot.