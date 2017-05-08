New products of the week 5.8.17

Pricing: Applications start at $3 per AD user with maximum at $12. Netwrix Auditor for Office 365 and Netwrix Auditor for Azure AD are licensed as subscription per mailbox or per active Azure AD user (accordingly) $0.50 per month or $5 per year. Netwrix Auditor for Oracle is licensed perpetually per processor license $2,500 per processor.
Key features: Organizations can respond immediately to ransomware and aberrant insider activity, identify and block threats to their network infrastructures, granularly restrict access to security intelligence, and slash preparation time for audits. More info.