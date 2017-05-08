New products of the week 5.8.17

Serverless computing (cloud service)

Pricing: The free tier of IBM Bluemix OpenWhisk includes 400,000 GB-seconds of compute time per month. After the free tier, the cost is $0.000017 per GB-second of execution, rounded to the nearest 100ms.

Key features: Enabled by a new API Gateway, OpenWhisk’s new capabilities allow developers to expose serverless actions as secure and controlled APIs on the cloud, making it easier and quicker to build IoT and cognitive solutions. More info.