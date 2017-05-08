Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
DealPost

81% off Centon 4 GB DataStick Pro USB 2.0 Flash Drive - Deal Alert

TechConnect |

usb 4gb
Credit: Amazon

This 4GB USB drive from Centon is just a little over $3 right now -- so cheap that Amazon won't ship it on its own. But if your cart totals $25 or more, toss in some of these sticks right now for dirt cheap. The flash drive is built with a sturdy aluminum housing, works on both PC and Mac, and is a cheap & simple way to move files around. It's listed on Amazon as an add-on item, meaning its cost prohibitive to ship on its own, but if your cart totals $25 or more, take advantage of this deal and get yourself 4GB of portable storage for a whopping 81% off its typical list price. The sticks right now are listed for just $3.33. See this deal on Amazon

This story, "81% off Centon 4 GB DataStick Pro USB 2.0 Flash Drive - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.

At a Glance

  • Centon 4 GB DataStick Pro USB 2.0 Flash Drive DSP4GB-007

    $3.33 MSRP $17.19
    View
    on Amazon
Related:

Our DealPost commerce team presents the best deals on products and services from online retailers and our partners.

ITWorld DealPost: The best in tech deals and discounts.
You Might Like
Shop Tech Products at Amazon