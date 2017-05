Cool smartwatches? Yes, really.

looking to enter the smartwatch space in 2017 one piece of advice, it would be, simply: don’t.” Guiding Tech asks: “Will smartwatches ever catch on?”

I get it: The smartwatch category hasn’t exactly taken off. But as someone who regularly reviews wearables, I’m bullish. Apple Watch, the gold standard, was a solid product two years ago and was made even better with Series 2. Fitbit is getting into the game. Most importantly, there’s a greater variety from which to choose, including hybrid smartwatches that look like analog watches.

Don’t let the naysayers turn you off, here are 10 of the latest smartwatches worth considering.