This Mother’s Day, a look at women in IT

Mother’s Day is just around the corner. It is a time to celebrate the women who have helped shape our lives, and to recognize their achievements. For women in tech, those successes happen both in the office and at home (and sometimes work and home overlap). For the past three years, Computerworld has asked IT pros who are also moms for their tips and tricks for balancing work life with home life, and to share some stories about when the two worlds collide.

This Mother’s Day, we are taking a different approach by stepping back to take a wider look at women in tech. Computerworld has been covering this topic for years, but now we have gathered many of these related articles here, in one place.

We have all heard about how the technology professions are made up of a heavily male, white workforce. But there are many amazing women in tech, filling positions from the help desk to the CIO's office, and everything in between.

Still, only 26% of technology jobs are held by women and, even among the top 75 Silicon Valley firms, women account for 30% of the workforce. But according to the U.S. Department of Labor, 70% of women with children under 18 are working parents -- so why aren’t more of those women working in IT?

There are myriad reasons that more women aren’t in technology jobs, everything from unsupportive work environments to a lack of women role models.

There's obviously plenty left to do. Here are some ideas for attracting women to IT, retaining them in their jobs, and empowering those who choose to stay.

Getting more women in IT

5 ways to attract and retain female technologists: Companies are increasing gender diversity in their tech workforce because it’s smart business. Top firms share advice on how they’re making headway.

The secret to boosting women in IT? Men: Male allies can open doors, broaden networks and advocate for female tech pros. Guys, ready to step up?

Could STEM scholarships for women be the key to closing the gender gap in tech?: In a sector that prides itself on being full of the best and brightest problem-solvers, how do we tackle the persistent problem of the gender gap in tech?

Women and the future of IT: Some women’s attitudes toward the industry and STEM education can use a revision. The key is starting when they’re young.

Black Girls Code founder looks to expand skills outreach, challenges CIOS to help the cause: In 2011, computer scientist Kimberly Bryant founded Black Girls Code, a chapter-based nonprofit that has taught programming to more than 3,000 young women across the country.

Tech camps for girls: Don’t let your daughter miss out: Check out these summer STEM programs for your budding female technologist.

Mother’s Day

Moms in tech: Tales and tips from the IT trenches: Mothers who work in technology share their best stories of work + children collisions -- and their go-to gadgets and apps for balancing the two.

8 CIO moms share tales and tips from the IT trenches: To celebrate Mother’s Day, Computerworld sought out eight mothers who hold the title of CIO. We asked them how being a mother has influenced their management style, how they juggle parenthood with tech leadership and what advice they'd give other parents and would-be parents rising through the ranks of IT.

High-tech moms: Tips for managing family life while steering booming business: These women created successful technology businesses from scratch, all while managing the demands of children and family. Soak up some time-management and work/life balance tips from their hard-earned experience.

Diversity in tech

Women computer science grads: The bump before the decline: This historical trend may help to explain why the bench of women IT professionals isn't as deep as it could be today. But why did women's interest in IT degrees surge in the '80s, only to wane again over the next 25 years?

Sexism is alive and well in the tech world: Much of the tech industry still sees women as second-class citizens.

IT’s vanishing women: The IT profession in many ways seems like a good fit for women, but the industry has a hard time attracting them and keeping those who do enter IT.

