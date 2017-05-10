Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
DealPost

21% off 32GB Centon Electronics Sport USB DataStick - Deal Alert

TechConnect |

32gb drive
Credit: Amazon

Centon is offering their 32GB Sport USB 2.0 flash drive for just $1.37 more than their 8GB model with the current deal on Amazon. The Sport DataStick features a rugged rubberized casing and is designed to be waterproof up to 1.5M with a leakproof cap. If you're looking to pick up some inexpensive storage, see the discounted Centon Electronics Sport 32GB USB DataStick now on Amazon

This story, "21% off 32GB Centon Electronics Sport USB DataStick - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.

At a Glance

  • Centon Electronics Sport USB 2.0 32GB DataStick (S1-U2W1-32G)

    $7.87 MSRP $9.99
    View
    on Amazon
Related:

Our DealPost commerce team presents the best deals on products and services from online retailers and our partners.

ITWorld DealPost: The best in tech deals and discounts.
You Might Like
Shop Tech Products at Amazon