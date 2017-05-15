New products of the week 5.15.17

Cloud Spanner

Pricing: based on the number of Cloud Spanner nodes in your project ($.90 per node/hour), the amount of storage that your tables and secondary indexes use ($.30 per GB/month) as well as the amount of network bandwidth used.

Key features: Cloud Spanner is the first and only relational database service that is both strongly consistent and horizontally scalable so it can handle the highest of transactional workloads. More info.