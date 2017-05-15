Home Security New products of the week 5.15.17 Email a friend To Use commas to separate multiple email addresses From Privacy Policy Thank you Your message has been sent. Sorry There was an error emailing this page. By Ryan Francis, Network World | May 15, 2017 Our roundup of intriguing new products from companies such as Virtual Instruments and Archive360. See larger image Image courtesy Array New products of the week Our roundup of intriguing new products. Read how to submit an entry to Network World's products of the week slideshow. Prev Next See larger image Image courtesy archive360 FastCollect for Archives Commvault Edition Key features: The only email and data archive migration and management solution to enable fast and accurate extraction of email, attachments and other data from Commvault Simpana, into the Microsoft Cloud or alternative. More info. Prev Next See larger image Image courtesy array AVX Series Network Functions Platform Key features: The AVX Series is a line of purpose-built, virtualized hardware systems designed for multi-tenancy and engineered to deploy multiple Array and third-party virtual application delivery, networking and security functions while maintaining guaranteed performance. More info. Prev Next See larger image Image courtesy avast Avast Passwords for Mac Key Features: From making payments to sending emails, strong passwords are vital to our online life. Avast Passwords protects all of your accounts with just one; your Master Password. Users can access their passwords across all of their devices no matter what the platform, Mac, PC, iOS, and Android More info. Prev Next See larger image Image courtesy backup assist BackupAssist version 10 Key features: Backup and recovery software that enables a choice of preferred public cloud provider(s), with choice of redundancy level and backup vault locations, to meet cost, compliance and performance requirements. More info. Prev Next See larger image Image courtesy crowdstrike Falcon OverWatch Key features: CrowdStrike launched new service levels for its Falcon OverWatch managed threat hunting solution, with guided remediation and remote incident management options, providing flexible offerings to best fit customers’ needs. More info. Prev Next See larger image Image courtesy cloudify Cloudify 4 Key features: This orchestration-first cloud management platform delivers an application catalog, multi-tenancy support, user-managed and role-based security, enhanced clustering and high availability, and new monitoring and analytics via a customizable portal. More info. Prev Next See larger image Image courtesy bomgar Bomgar Privileged Access 17.1 Key features: Gives organizations an extra layer of security for controlling access to critical systems; Includes native two factor authentication capabilities and extends the benefits of privileged access to applications and database administration tools. More info. Prev Next See larger image Image courtesy finalcode FinalCode Express Edition Key featuers – New version that lowers the hurdle for enterprises to implement basic file security, while offering flexibility to configure advanced feature add-ons. Highlights include network folder security, remote file deletion/email notification. More info. Prev Next See larger image Image courtesy filemaker FileMaker 16 Platform Key features: creates custom apps that work seamlessly across iPad, iPhone, Windows, Mac and the web. This update brings enhanced tools including the new Layout Objects window, which provides a hierarchical list of all objects on your layout. Get a more native Windows OS experience on FileMaker Pro with the brand-new user interface. More info. Prev Next See larger image Image courtesy finalcode FinalCode Client for Mac Key features – The persistent, file-centric IRM solution that protects files wherever they go, inside and outside of the organization, is now available for Mac users. More info. Prev Next See larger image Image courtesy google Cloud Spanner Pricing: based on the number of Cloud Spanner nodes in your project ($.90 per node/hour), the amount of storage that your tables and secondary indexes use ($.30 per GB/month) as well as the amount of network bandwidth used.Key features: Cloud Spanner is the first and only relational database service that is both strongly consistent and horizontally scalable so it can handle the highest of transactional workloads. More info. Prev Next See larger image Image courtesy jabra Evolve 75 Key features: Designed to support concentration in the open office, the Jabra Evolve 75 manages office sounds and interruptions with active noise cancellation and integrated busylight. More info. Prev Next See larger image Image courtesy kaptivo Slack for Kaptivo Key Features: Kaptivo lets dry-erase whiteboards be seen beyond the meeting, easily integrating with any whiteboard already on the wall and any screenshare-enabled video conference system. More info. Prev Next See larger image Image courtesy nomadix AG 2500 Key features: Designed for small-to-midsized establishments that offer a visitor Wi-Fi network, the AG 2500 offers powerful bandwidth management capabilities. Its modular configuration provides businesses with the flexibility to tailor the gateway to individual needs. More info. Prev Next See larger image Image courtesy redlock RedLock Cloud 360 Key features: RedLock Cloud 360 manages security and compliance risks across public cloud infrastructure, providing comprehensive visibility, automated monitoring, anomaly detection, contextual alerting, adaptive response, cloud forensics and audit and management reporting. More info. Prev Next See larger image Image courtesy portnox Portnox CORE Spring Version Key features: New in Portnox CORE is IoT Radar and improved UX/UI, providing CISOs with ease-of-use and ease-of-management. In the new dashboards, CISOs will be able to see managed devices, BYOD, mobile and IoT devices on the network. More info. Prev Next See larger image Image courtesy seclore Seclore Enterprise Digital Rights Management (EDRM) Key features: Seclore’s agent-less EDRM allows users to edit protected documents in a browser, without installing an agent. Additional features include automatic on-boarding, one-time authentication, and integration with SharePoint and Office Web Access. More info. Prev Next See larger image Image courtesy seismic Seismic NewsCenter Key features: Seismic NewsCenter is a Flipboard-style resource for sales reps at large enterprises to stay automatically updated on all pertinent information, such as industry news, competitive intel, and company updates. More info. Prev Next See larger image Image courtesy skycure Skycure Mobile Threat Defense Platform Key features: Skycure has updated its mobile threat defense platform to include mobile app reputation services to identify leaky apps and built-in threat connectors so enterprises can build self-defending mobile apps. More info. Prev Next See larger image Image courtesy neo4 Neo4j 3.2 Key features: The latest version of Neo4j delivers multi-data center support, enterprise governance capabilities and performance improvements across the entire native graph stack. More info. Prev Next See larger image Image courtesy smartbear SoapUI NG Pro v2 Key features: For REST, SOAP and other popular API and IoT protocols, SoapUI NG Pro provides the industry's most comprehensive and easy-to-learn functional testing capabilities. SoapUI NG Pro helps to ensure that APIs perform as intended, meet business requirements, timeframes and team skill sets right from day one. More info. Prev Next See larger image Image courtesy soti SOTI Assist Key features: SOTI Assist is the industry’s first help desk solution optimized to fix mobile device problems. Best-in-class remote control makes it easy to analyze and resolve mobile device issues from anywhere. More info. Prev Next See larger image Image courtesy veridium VeridiumAD 1.2 Key features: VeridiumAD 1.2, with new connectors for Citrix, seamlessly integrates with Citrix XenApp, XenDesktop, and NetScaler to provide biometric authentication. The software-only solution is now Citrix Ready. More info. Prev Next See larger image Image courtesy kronos Kronos Workforce Ready Talent Acquisition Key features: Workforce Ready Talent Acquisition helps organizations source, track, and evaluate candidates while leveraging internal workforce metrics in Kronos’ unified human capital management platform, all without compromising time-to-hire or cost-to-hire goals. More info. Prev Next See larger image Image courtesy tricentis Autonomous SAP Testing Key features: Powered by machine learning, autonomous SAP testing automatically observes and understands patterns in end-user transactions, generates business process tests, and reports when changes in the SAP environment could impact business processes. More info. Prev Next See larger image Image courtesy versive Versive Security Engine Key features: The Versive Security Engine combines adaptive machine learning from the Versive Platform with human intuition to improve visibility, rapidly detect suspicious behavior, prioritize risks and deliver flexible results. More info. Prev Next See larger image Image courtesy virtual instrument VirtualWisdom 5.2 Key features: VirtualWisdom 5.2 infrastructure performance monitoring platform delivers actionable insights so that collaborative teams can proactively assure performance, optimize cost and reduce risk throughout their constantly changing data center infrastructure. More info. Prev Next See larger image Image courtesy wti Simple OOB Remote Reboot Solution Key features: A cost-effective, out-of-band power control solution for rebooting network elements at remote 120V AC powered equipment sites. Features four switched NEMA5-15R outlets plus auto reboot and alarm functions. More info. Prev Next Prev Next 1 of 29 Next Slideshow How to counteract another ‘Dyn-like’ attack Related Slideshows How to counteract another ‘Dyn-like’ attack Six things you need to know about IoT security New products of the week 5.8.17 Galaxy S8 and S8+ case roundup: Protect your investment in style 12 top tech fields of the future 25 geek-inspired gifts for Mother's Day Additional Resources White Paper Remote Locations Put Health Information At Risk Research/InfographicSponsored Communicate Simply. Migrate Confidently. Sponsored Links Online Master of Science in Information Systems at Northwestern University