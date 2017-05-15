Incident response is like tracking down a perpetrator

What is incident response?

Incident response is like investigating a real burglary. You look for evidence of the intruder at the crime scene, find his targets and his getaway car, and repair any holes. Discover any cuts in your chain link fence. Take a few steps back for more perspective. Find the intruder’s targets. What assets are near the compromised fence? Investigate in both directions to find the intruder's target and getaway car. Fix the fence. Resolve any issues and patch vulnerabilities.

Larry Zulch, President and CEO of Savvius, walks us through the crime scene.