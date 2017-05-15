Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
DealPost

These Raspberry Pi Courses Will Teach You Programming for Just $19 - Deal Alert

ITworld |

sale 7217 primary image
Credit: StackCommerce

Raspberry Pi has emerged as a popular learning tool for hobbyists and engineers alike to dive into computer programming. While this tiny microcomputer appears simple, its capabilities can get complex. With the Complete Raspberry Pi 3 Training Bundle, you can leverage this device's potential to develop a working knowledge in hacking, robotics, parallel programming, and more for over 90 off its retail price.

Across six courses and 21 hours of training, this collection of courses will teach you tangible programming skills, like creating Beowulf clusters to tackle computing problems, sniffing out network vulnerabilities via penetration testing, and even coding your own Raspberry Pi-controlled robot. Plus, you'll also sharpen your understanding of several programming tools like Python and jQuery.

The Complete Raspberry Pi 3 Training Bundle usually retails for $214, but you can get it on sale for $19, saving over 90 percent off the normal price.

Related:

Our DealPost commerce team presents the best deals on products and services from online retailers and our partners.

ITWorld DealPost: The best in tech deals and discounts.
You Might Like
Shop Tech Products at Amazon