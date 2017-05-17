Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
DealPost

28% off Dizaul 5000mAh Portable Solar Dual USB Power Bank - Deal Alert

TechConnect |

solar charger
Credit: Amazon

Great for hikes, trips to the beach, or any sunny place you find yourself, this waterproof and shockproof power bank will harness the sun to keep you fully juiced all day. Features a hook for easy attachment to your pack or bag, eco-friendly silicone rubber, and comes in several colors. The solar power bank averages 4 out of 5 stars from nearly 800 people on Amazon (read reviews), where its typical list price of $24.99 has been reduced 28% to $17.99. See the discounted solar charger on Amazon.

This story, "28% off Dizaul 5000mAh Portable Solar Dual USB Power Bank - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.

At a Glance

  • Dizaul 5000mAh Portable Solar Power Bank Waterproof/Shockproof/Dustproof

    $17.99 MSRP $24.99
    View
    on Amazon
Related:

Our DealPost commerce team presents the best deals on products and services from online retailers and our partners.

ITWorld DealPost: The best in tech deals and discounts.
You Might Like
Shop Tech Products at Amazon