Dogged pursuit

Pursuing cyber threats is much like conventional hunting in that it requires patience, persistence and a keen eye, and when done correctly, it can be both exhilarating and rewarding. Threat actors do everything in their power to blend in and attempt to become a ghost in your network, so it is the job of the security professional to be the ghostbuster, says Tim Bandos, director of cybersecurity at Digital Guardian. In order to track and acquire an elusive target, a threat hunter needs to be well equipped with the right skills and tools. Start by loading up on cyber threat knowledge and centralizing critical logging data. He sets out the common indicators that say a threat is underway.