The all-new Fire 7 and Fire HD 8 feature longer battery life, a thinner and lighter body, better Wi-Fi connectivity, and Alexa. It features a beautiful 7" IPS display with higher contrast and sharper text, a 1.3 GHz quad-core processor, and up to 8 hours of battery life. 8 or 16 GB of internal storage and a microSD slot for up to 256 GB of expandable storage. Amazon has also introduced two new Fire Kids Edition (Fire 7 and Fire HD 8 Kids Editions). To go along with the launch, customers who purchase any 3 new generation Fire Tablets save 20% by using the code FIRE3PACK at checkout. See the full lineup here.

This story, "Save 20% on Amazon's New Generation of Fire Tablets - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.