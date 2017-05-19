Android device updates: Android O has an official beta, and Nougat hits several new phones

The eyes of the Android world were laser-focused on the Android O unveiling at Google I/O, but many were still waiting to get Nougat. Several phones nabbed that update this week, while those who want to get experimental with their Pixel or Nexus phone can do so with the latest beta build.

Each week, we round up all the major software updates to hit the Android ecosystem, including phones and tablets on U.S. carriers, unlocked phones, smartwatches, and Android TV devices. Make sure your device is running the latest available software so you can enjoy new features—and fewer bugs and security holes.

Google

Android O Beta: Android O doesn’t even have an official treat yet, but it likely comes with plenty of bugs because it’s an initial beta. Follow our guide to get Android O up and running if you have a Pixel, Nexus 6P, 5X, C, or Player.

Verizon

LG Stylo 2 V: Nougat has finally come to this stylus-friendly smartphone. The Verizon update brings all the goodies in Android 7.0 along with some LG-specific features, such as new visual themes and a quick tool to delete stylus-written memos.

Asus

ZenFone 3 Max: This is the first of the new line of Asus phones to get Nougat. The Asus update brings you Android 7.1.1, so you’ll get all those nifty features like split-screen apps, better battery performance, and quick app-switching.

LG

LG G5: This Nougat update is for the unlocked version of the G5. According to Android Police, some are seeing an over-the-air update hit their phones with Android 7.0 and the April security update. If this hasn’t shown up for you yet, check to see if there’s an update waiting.

AT&T

HTC One M9: Phones that have been around for longer than two years are often left out of big updates, but not the One M9, which is getting Android 7.0 and the February security update (you can’t have it all). Look for an AT&T update to hit your device.

