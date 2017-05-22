New products of the week 5.22.17

Pricing: $775 for UD5-W10 including 4GB RAM, 32GB SSD, PowerCord; $816.50 for UD5-W10 including 4GB RAM, 32GB SSD, integrated SCR, PowerCord; $809 for UD6-W10 including 4GB RAM, 32GB SSD, PowerCord; $850.50 for UD6-W10 including 4GB RAM, 32GB SSD, integrated SCR, PowerCord.
Key features: IGEL UD5 and UD6 high-performance endpoints now support Windows 10 IoT Enterprise. With IGEL’s industry-leading software, the IGEL UD5 and UD6 allow organizations to simplify the management of IoT-connected devices. More info.