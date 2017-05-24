Every AMD Radeon RX graphics card you can buy for PC gaming

AMD offers Radeon graphics cards that range from budget HTPC options to the versatile Radeon RX 580, with Vega on the way. Here's the full lineup.

Radeon roundup
Radeon RX 550
Radeon RX 560
Radeon RX 570
Radeon RX 580
Aiming higher
radeon rx 480
Radeon roundup

Not all graphics cards are created equal. Both AMD and Nvidia offer a wide range of graphics cards designed for tasks as varied as adding basic 4K video support to a home theater PC to playing gorgeous video games at crushingly high frame rates and resolutions.

Here, we’re going to outline every consumer Radeon graphics card currently offered by AMD, along with the performance you can expect from each—so you know exactly which video card meets your particular needs. Today’s Radeon cards consume quite a bit more power than their GeForce counterparts, but the Radeon RX-500 series pairs damned well with affordable FreeSync monitors that Nvidia has no answer for, bringing buttery smooth, tearing- and stutter-free gaming to the mainstream.

Looking for more of a compare-and-contrast? Check out PCWorld’s guide to the best graphics cards for PC gaming to see how Radeon and GeForce options compare at every price point.

dsc01710
Radeon RX 550

The Radeon RX 550 is a thrilling entry-level graphics card with a perplexing $80 starting price. This card is essentially the step-up Radeon RX 560 cut in half, but at a mere $20 discount.

It still offers some compelling features for niche use cases, however. The Radeon RX 550 doesn’t need an extra power connector, making it easy to slip into prebuilt “big box” PCs, yet it’s potent enough to drive major e-sports titles at over 100 frames per second (fps) on High graphics settings, or AAA games at Low graphics settings in the 30fps to 40fps range at 1080p resolution. The card’s also ideal for adding modern video support to home theater PCs thanks to its small size, sparse power needs, and cool temperatures.

The Radeon RX 550 starts at $80 on Amazon, though HTPC owners may want to opt for a tiny single-slot variant like this $90 XFX model. Stick to a 2GB model; there’s no point paying more for 4GB considering the card’s modest performance. Nvidia’s competitor is the GeForce GT 1030, which starts at $70 on Newegg.

radeon rx 560
Radeon RX 560

The Radeon RX 560 is a huge step up from the Radeon RX 550 for a small price increase. As a faster version of the older RX 460, look for it to play AAA games at around 60fps on Medium graphics at 1080p, or a more console-like 30fps to 40fps if you crank up the eye candy to High or Ultra. While the RX 460 could theoretically be powered by your PC’s motherboard alone, AMD cranked up the clocks for the RX 560, so expect to need a supplementary 6-pin power connector with most models.

The Radeon RX 560 starts at $100 for 2GB models like the Sapphire Pulse, with 4GB versions hovering around $120 on Newegg. Only opt for a 4GB version if you plan to play modern AAA games at High or Ultra settings. Nvidia offers the similar, yet much more power-efficient GeForce GTX 1050 for prices starting at $100 on Amazon.

aorus 3
Radeon RX 570

As you’d expect from the leap in price, the $170 Radeon RX 570 is a huge leap in performance from the RX 560. This beast is the best sub-$200 graphics card you can buy, delivering a damned fine 60fps experience in most games at 1080p with few graphical compromises. The RX 570 can even play some games at 1440p if you dial the eye candy back a bit. That’s a lot of bang for your buck. Most models pack 4GB of memory, though AMD’s hardware partners can double that up if they choose.

AMD’s card blows away the $140 GeForce GTX 1050 Ti, though Nvidia’s card doesn’t require an extra power pin like the Radeon. It also squares up against the pricier $200 3GB GTX 1060 performance-wise, with the Radeon RX 570’s extra memory giving it the edge.

The Radeon RX 570 isn’t expensive, with cards like Sapphire’s superb RX 570 Pulse starting at $170 on Newegg—in theory. At the time of writing, many Radeon RX 570 cards are out of stock at major online retailers, with the leftovers sporting inflated pricing, bringing the price closer to $200, where it bumps up against the…

dsc01660
Radeon RX 580

The Radeon RX 580 stands as the current crown jewel in AMD’s lineup and potentially the best mainstream graphics card ever sold. Starting at $200 for 4GB models, the Radeon RX 480 absolutely screams through 1080p games at 60fps or more with all graphics options cranks to 11, can deliver superb 1440p gameplay if you dial graphics back to High in modern games, and can even power virtual reality experiences. It’s incredibly powerful, incredibly versatile, and incredibly well priced—again, in theory. In the wake of the card’s launch, stocks are low and prices are inflated, just like with the RX 570.

The 4GB version is the bang-for-buck champion and superb for no-compromises 1080p gaming, but if you’re gaming in VR or at 1440p, consider stepping up to the 8GB model, which starts at $230—when it’s in stock. Right now, 4GB models are virtually nonexistent, and 8GB models are starting at about $250. Supply and demand is nasty sometimes.

Compared to Nvidia’s GeForce card, the 4GB RX 580’s a no-brainer versus the 3GB GeForce GTX 1060. The more potent 6GB GeForce GTX 1060 trades blows with the 8GB RX 580 at similar pricing, however, so be sure to read PCWorld’s Radeon RX 580 review to see the strengths and weaknesses of each.

radeon rx vega logo
Aiming higher

If you want a no-compromises 1440p gaming experience or plan on buying a 4K monitor, you’ll need to go with Nvidia’s GeForce cards at the moment: the GTX 1070 ($350 and up), GTX 1080 ($500 and up), and GTX 1080 Ti ($700 and up). PCWorld’s guide to the best graphics cards for PC gaming can walk you through your options.

AMD’s Fury and Nano graphics cards can tackle 1440p but have largely disappeared from the market ahead of the launch of the next-gen Radeon Vega graphics cards. The good news for Radeon fans is that the enthusiast-focused Vega isn’t too far off now. AMD revealed the first Vega card, the developer-focused Radeon Vega Frontier Edition, at its hardware-stuffed Financial Analyst Day. Expect to hear more about Radeon RX Vega consumer graphics cards at Computex in late May.

