Top security tools of 2017

Threats are constantly evolving and, just like everything else, tend to follow certain trends. Whenever a new type of threat is especially successful or profitable, many others of the same type will inevitably follow. The best defenses need to mirror those trends so users get the most robust protection against the newest wave of threats. Along those lines, Gartner has identified the most important categories in cybersecurity technology for the immediate future.

We wanted to dive into the newest cybersecurity products and services from those hot categories that Gartner identified, reviewing some of the most innovative and useful from each group. Our goal is to discover how cutting-edge cybersecurity products fare against the latest threats, hopefully helping you to make good technology purchasing decisions.

Each product reviewed here was tested in a local testbed or, depending on the product or service, within a production environment provided by the vendor. Where appropriate, each was pitted against the most dangerous threats out there today as we unleashed the motley crew from our ever-expanding malware zoo.

With each review, we will endeavor to show how these new and trending cybersecurity tools work, where they fit into a security architecture, and how they defend against the latest types of threats and attacks.

Deception

Modern deception platforms lay traps that point attackers to fake assets that are created by the deception product. Here's what we discovered about how deception works and the unique features that deception tools from TrapX Security, Cymmetria, illusive Networks, and TopSpin Security bring to network defenses. Read more...

Endpoint security

Minerva's Anti-Evasion Platform targets the new breed of environmentally-aware malware. The idea is that most normal threats will be blocked by traditional antivirus and Minerva will stop anything that attempts to get around that protection. Read more...

Cloud security

Managing even a local data center is a tough job. Keeping a cloud secure is even more difficult. Lacework helps to filter all the chaos, removing false positives, and generating actionable threat intelligence in real-time for IT teams tasked with keeping their clouds secure. Read more...

Network security

When CSO's sister site Network World conducted its firewall manager review, the original plan was to invite RedSeal to participate. The problem was that while RedSeal originally did manage firewalls, their product has now evolved into something else. RedSeal shares some similarities to firewall managers, but is now in a separate, unique product group. We tested the RedSeal appliance to see where it fits into cybersecurity defenses. Read more...

This story, "Top security tools of 2017" was originally published by CSO.