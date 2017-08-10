25 simple tools for building mobile apps fast

AppGyver Composer 2 is a web-based builder and hosting service for hybrid iOS and Android multipage apps. Based on the Supersonic UI framework, AppGyver offers native UI elements -- page transitions, modals, navigation bars, tab bars, drawers, and more -- to achieve a native look and feel in a hybrid app.

You can create apps starting with one of a half-dozen templates, or from scratch using modules and components. If you want to write code, you can create custom modules. Your app can receive numeric and text data from a variety of sources.

When you are ready to publish your app, you can build and deploy it in the AppGyver cloud. A companion app can be used for previewing and testing your work on an iOS or Android device. When the app is ready for prime time, you can submit your builds to Apple’s App Store and Google’s Play Store.

AppGyver, free for developers, $199 per year for Steroids Add-ins, $11,000 per year (for 10 apps) and up for small businesses, negotiated annual contracts for enterprises.