Making diversity in tech work for you
InfoWorld | Dec 19, 2016
Diversity is not a “right thing to do” or a “feel good” issue; it is integral to the workplace. Diversity—whether it’s color, gender, class, age, or background—is critical to making great products, supporting a global user base, and developing innovative ideas. All too often, the diversity conversation is from the organization’s side. How does a job candidate, an employee vying for a promotion, a colleague navigating the workplace, keep diversity issues top of mind? Flashpoint’s Alex Kassirer talks focusing on experiences and finding the right mentor relationship.