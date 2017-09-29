The best free software for your PC

Another must-have system tool: the legendary CCleaner. It does all the dirty work required to keep your PC running in tip-top shape, including ditching unwanted cookies, wiping your browser history, deleting unnecessary files, and keeping your Windows Registry sparkling clean.
Note: CCleaner recently got mud in its eye when it was hacked for the purposes of industrial espionage. Piriform now has a safe version of the program available to download from its site.
CCleaner is powerful, but even better, it’s free! (A $25 Professional version with premium support, scheduled cleanings, and automatic updates is also available.)