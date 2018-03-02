These 20 deep, absorbing PC games will eat days of your life

Welcome to the Commonwealth, the post-bomb remnants of the Boston area—a land rife with super-mutants, robots, bandits, freakishly augmented wildlife, and irradiated water. As "The Sole Survivor," you're on the hunt for your kidnapped son, and your decisions will mold the future of the Commonwealth—as well as which of several warring factions win control of the area, including Diamond City, a flourishing town built in the shadow of the Red Sox's iconic Green Monster.

To be fair, Fallout 4 isn't as roleplaying-heavy as its predecessors, and some of the game's rules and systems are frustratingly opaque. But the open world that Bethesda's built is just so big, vibrant, and full of stuff to do that you won't be able to put the game down. The lure of "What's over the next hill?" is strong in this one. It may not be as versatile as the Fallouts of old—heck, even calling it an RPG is a stretch—but this game's still an absolute blast in its own right... especially once you dip your toes into the deep selection of available mods.

If you’ve got the HTC Vive headset, Fallout 4 VR—released as its own standalone version in 2017—gives the Commonwealth an even more epic sense of scale.

“When you enter Concord in the normal game, it’s just some empty town full of tiny houses,” Hayden Dingman wrote in our Fallout 4 VR review. “When you enter it in VR though, those same houses tower over you—they’re 20-odd feet tall, of course. Thus a quaint little town becomes a dark and foreboding canyon, somehow more threatening.”