20 terrifying PC horror games to play with the lights off

Horror games are a dime a dozen. Scary horror games, good horror games—well, those are much rarer. We’ve rounded up some of the best horror games ever made, running the gamut from big-budget extravaganzas released this very year to... text adventures. I’m serious.

Turn out the lights, put on some headphones, make sure you’ve got a spare pair of underwear nearby, and enjoy these terrifying spine-tinglers.

Editor’s note: This list was updated on October 17, 2019 to add several new games and remove some older titles.