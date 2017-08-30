Choosing the best laptop among the many options available is about to get a lot harder. Fall is coming—and so are a slew of new laptops.

In fact, if you’re hunting for a new ultraportable, we recommend holding off on any purchases for the time being. Intel recently announced four 8th-generation Core i5 and Core i7 mobile processors that could result in a dramatic leap in performance in thin-and-light convertibles, 2-in-1s, hybrids, and traditional laptops. Announcements of notebooks with these chips have begun, with likely more to follow.

If you must buy now, though, we’ve got you covered with our current top laptop picks. And if you’re instead in the market for a gaming laptop or even a budget laptop, you’re in luck: Recent reviews include the Gigabyte Aero 15, Asus ROG Zephyrus GX501, and the Acer Aspire E 15.

Our tests have resulted in fresh faces for a couple of categories, too: The Alienware 17 R4 now rules as the best gaming laptop, while the Gigabyte Aero 15 has wrestled its way into the runner-up spot for best portable gaming laptop.

Best ultrabook laptop

Dell XPS 13 PCWorld rating $1,149.00 MSRP $1,149.00 View on www.dell.com

Dell might be sticking to the adage of “If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it” when it comes to the XPS 13, but that strategy keeps producing the best ultrabook of the bunch. The Kaby Lake XPS 13 shares the same design as its predecessors: a quality aluminium exterior and carbon-fiber top, and that wonderfully compact, bezel-free 13-inch screen.

Dell actually released two updates to the XPS 13 in 2016: The one at the start of the year swapped in a Skylake CPU, added a USB Type-C port that served as an alternative charging port, and offered upgraded storage options. The most recent refresh—and our new pick for Best Ultrabook—keeps the same chassis changes as the Skylake XPS 13, features a jump to Intel’s new Kaby Lake processor, and sports a slightly larger battery. You get improved performance across the board, with a nice bump of an extra half-hour of battery life during video playback.

Gordon Mah Ung The Kaby Lake version of the Dell XPS 13 maintains that balance between portability, compact size, and performance that we like so much.

Our only lingering complaint is the small keyboard, but overall, you can’t lose with the newest XPS 13. It’s a truly compact ultrabook that punches out of its class.

[$800–$2,039 MSRP; $1149 MSRP as reviewed]

Runner-up

If looks are more your thing, the HP Spectre 13.3 certainly has a distinct profile: It’s one of the thinnest ultrabooks around. For anyone coveting the streamlined experience of Apple’s 12-inch MacBook, this 13-inch notebook will bring you close while providing superior performance.

You might expect such a skinny laptop to sport a lower-wattage Core i3 or i5 processor, but HP fits a 15 watt Core i5 or i7 processor into this Spectre. That puts it on par with other, chunkier top-tier ultrabooks, like the XPS 13. Combined with its 256GB M.2 SSD, it runs smoothly and swiftly during typical office drone work (word processing, spreadsheet editing, web browsing, etc), without any heavy throttling of performance during CPU-intensive tasks. HP also made the ports count: While there are just a few, you get not one but two Thunderbolt 3 ports, as well as a USB-C port.

The HP Spectre 13.3 is one of the sleekest ultrabooks around.

The drawbacks of this modern and sleek notebook are its battery life, which is modest due to its smaller battery, and its wider frame. (The Spectre 13.3’s hardware and cooling configuration requires a certain amount of space—HP’s engineering is impressive but can’t defy the laws of physics.) It’s for those reasons that we prefer the Dell XPS 13, but this laptop is still a very fine companion.

[$1,170–$1,250 MSRP; $1,250 MSRP as reviewed]



Best convertible laptop

Spectre x360 (2017) PCWorld rating $1,600.00 MSRP $1,600.00 View on HP The addition of active pen support and the option of a 4K UHD screen cements this convertible's status as our favorite, even despite a few trade-offs in performance.

We liked the first Spectre x360 when it launched back in 2015, but that 2-in-1 laptop had a few flaws. The updated version, which released in October 2016, blew away its predecessor by being smaller, thinner, and noticeably lighter, while still providing excellent performance and battery life. Now there’s a 2017 edition that adds active pen support and the option of a 4K screen to the 2016’s already-excellent package.

Inside our review model was a Kaby Lake Core i7 processor that kept pace with a quad-core Skylake CPU during tasks like word processing and spreadsheet editing, and handled games like Minecraft and League of Legends at low-resolution and low-quality image settings. If you opt for a FHD (1920x1080) screen, the battery will last almost eleven hours during continual video playback, and just over seven if you go for the beautiful 4K (3840x2160) display. Active pen support rounds out the experience—it’s easy to jot clear notes and sketch clean diagrams with the included pen accessory.

Gordon Mah Ung HP’s revised Spectre x360 is smaller and lighter, and still reigns supreme as the best convertible out there.

This laptop is so good, it gives our top pick for Best Ultrabook a run for its money. If it weren’t for the wide-aspect ratio trackpad, the low number of ports (just three total, and you lose one to charging whenever it’s time to top up), and a couple of slight performance dips on the 4K version, it might have won. For now, though, it can rule this convertible category until it’s time to challenge the Dell XPS 13 yet again.

[$1,090–$1,600 MSRP; $1,600 MSRP as last reviewed]

Best budget convertible laptop

Asus ZenBook Flip UX360CA-DBM2T PCWorld rating $558.00 MSRP $699.00 View on Amazon The Asus ZenBook Flip might not be quite as elegant and powerful as its primary competition, but it costs a heck of a lot less and can still do the vast majority of the same workloads. Read PCWorld's full review

For years, Asus has offered great value in its notebooks, and the ZenBook Flip is a strong example of its affordable, high-performing offerings. For $700, you get a fully convertible notebook that can handle everyday tasks with ease.

In fact, its pricing and specs are virtually identical to our favorite budget ultrabook, the Asus UX305 (now discontinued). Inside you get a Core m3-6Y30, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD, and outside there’s a 1920x1080 IPS screen with an anti-glare finish.

Yet despite the modest CPU, the Asus ZenBook Flip is fairly peppy. In our benchmarks, it actually outperformed faster (and newer) Core m5 and m7 processors in rival machines during short CPU-intensive tasks. Its storage drive is no slouch, either.

Alaina Yee/IDG Asus gives you a ton of value for the money and arguably the best budget convertible out there.

This laptop is slender and lightweight, too. It measures 0.54 inches thick and 2.8 pounds, which keeps it in line with more expensive ultraportables. You’re not saddled with chunkier dimensions or extra weight in exchange for a lower price.

A couple of compromises do exist: There’s no backlighting on the keyboard, and the trackpad is a tad springy. Still, it’s a good deal in a price range that usually nets you thick, ugly, and plastic.

[$699 MSRP (256GB model); $749 MSRP (512GB model) as reviewed]

Best hybrid laptop

Microsoft Surface Pro 4 PCWorld rating $623.68 MSRP $1,300.00 View on Amazon The combination of an Intel Skylake chip, a new Type Cover keyboard and faster SSD speed help push the Surface Pro 4 into a higher echelon of performance.

That a Surface Pro laptop is the winner of this category shouldn’t come as a surprise. After all, Microsoft gave legs to the concept of hybrid tablet/laptop devices (also known as “2-in-1” laptops)—the Surface series is really an evolutionary step beyond the typical “convertible” devices that physically separate from the keyboard to run independently as tablets.

What may be surprising is that our best pick remains the Surface Pro 4, even given the launch of the Surface Pro. (This Apple-style of naming hides the fact that the new Surface tablet is akin to a Surface Pro 5.) However, given the Surface Pro’s performance throttling and higher price tag, we think the Surface Pro 4 offers the better mix of value and performance while it’s still available.

Rob Schultz/IDG The Surface Pro 4 is still our top pick, even despite the launch of the new Surface Pro.

Sure, Surface clones have arisen that are also light yet still very capable, like Lenovo’s Miix 700 and HP’s Spectre x2. But we like this hybrid tablet better than its cheaper rivals for its top-rated display, great performance, and the fact that its keyboard and trackpad are miles ahead of competing designs.

The only caveat: It’s expensive—and the essential keyboard adds $130 to the price. (Nope, it’s not included.) That means the midrange Surface Pro 4 with 256GB of storage, 8GB of RAM, and a Core i5 is a $1,430 computer. Ouch. Hopefully, prices will get cut now that the new Surface Pro has arrived.

In any case, if you value portability—it really is laptop performance in a tablet—and will actually use it as a tablet on occasion, you’d be hard-pressed to beat the Surface Pro 4 right now.

[$899–$1,799 MSRP; $1,430 MSRP as reviewed with optional keyboard cover]

Runner-up

Samsung Galaxy Book PCWorld rating $997.99 MSRP $1,130.00 View on Amazon Samsung's Galaxy Book two-in-one provides a surprisingly potent combination of price, performance, and battery life, all wrapped up behind an excellent Samsung AMOLED display with HDR. Read PCWorld's full review

Samsung’s follow-up to its first 2-in-1 doesn’t take any extreme turns off the established path. It’s still incredibly thin and lightweight, and it offers an even more stunning AMOLED screen that supports HDR.

But it’s still not quite our favorite convertible, and that’s partially due to Samsung’s decision to sell both a small and a big version of the Galaxy Book. The more affordable, lower-power Core m3 model has a smaller 10.6-inch screen. If you want a 12-inch screen, you’ll have to jump to a starting price of $1,130.

Adam Patrick Murray/IDG The Samsung Galaxy Book features a drop-dead gorgeous Super AMOLED panel with HDR support.

Despite these two tougher choices, the Galaxy Book is still compelling. It offers solid performance (including over 10 hours of video playback on the 12-inch Core i5 model) and addresses some of our complaints with the Galaxy TabPro S. You now get two USB-C ports, and the keyboard secures tightly to the tablet. And of course, it has that gorgeous display.

So while it may no longer have a huge advantage in price, Samsung still manages to hold its own with a few compelling features. Particularly the included pen—Microsoft’s equivalent accessory is a $100 optional purchase.

[$630 or $1,130 MSRP base price; $1,300 MSRP as reviewed]

Best gaming laptop

Alienware 17 R4 PCWorld rating $2,692.31 MSRP $2,574.99 View on Amazon There are rough edges, from the keyboard's zone backlight to loud fans to its enormous size, but the Alienware 17 R4 is still one of the few machines that can truly function as a semi-portable desktop experience. Read PCWorld's full review

The arrival of Nvidia’s Pascal-based mobile GPUs transformed high-end gaming laptops. These days, getting desktop-equivalent performance is just the natural course of things, and you no longer have to pay through the nose for it, either.

Our current pick for best gaming laptop is the Alienware 17—it comes equipped with a GTX 1080 mobile GPU and a 17.3-inch 2560x1440, 120Hz G-Sync panel, and it starts at $2,300. For that chunk of cash, you’ll get smooth, high frame-rate gaming at a previously unprecedented level. Our review unit posted frame rates over 150 fps with everything maxed out in Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor, and over 100 fps in Rise of the Tomb Raider.

IDG / Adam Patrick Murray

Sure, this machine isn’t as portable as other gaming laptops sporting Nvidia’s new Max-Q mobile GPUs—but Alienware gives you full 1080 performance all the time, with a better and more consistent frame rate than those lighter notebooks.

The Alienware 17 does have a couple of drawbacks: Its fans are loud, and its battery life is average. It’s also huge. However, these aspects that shouldn’t bother people in the market for a true desktop replacement.

[$1,300–$3,650 MSRP; $2,700 MSRP as reviewed]