Dash cam reviews: What you need to catch the maniacs and meteors of daily driving

August 30, 2017: Updated with our review of the Thinkware Dash Cam F800, which offers impressively sharp night vision.

Dash cams are already essential in many countries because of scam artists who try to create accidents so they can sue you. They’ve also proven useful for catching the occasional meteor, as happened in Thailand and in Russia a few years ago.

But while auto cons aren’t as common here, recording your excursions is a reasonable precaution to take—especially if you’re driving professionally.

Best overall dash cam: Thinkware Dash Cam F800

This dash cam's superior night vision is in a class of its own. Feature laden, its only real drawback is price--$300 alone, and over $400 with a rear camera. Some users may rue the lack of a display, but overall, the F800 is a contender for best dash cam in the universe.

Thinkware’s Dash Cam F800 is a high-end, dual-channel dash cam that offers easily the best night video we’ve seen. Thinkware touts the Sony Exmor R STARVIS sensor inside the F800’s 140-degree camera.

The camera mounts very close to the windshield to reduce distortion, and swivels in the vertical with a range of about 90 degrees. The daytime video was quite good, and the night video was superb. It revealed details that we missed with our own eyes while actually sitting in the car. The Dash Cam F800 also offers whatThinkware calls Super Night Vision, which compensates for the lack of headlights and is available only when the camera is hard-wired to a constant 12-volt source, and the car is turned off. It didn’t seem much better than the regular night vision.

Note that the Dash Cam F800 requires a Wi-Fi connection with your cell phone for controlling most features via an app—there’s no on-board display. Linking the camera with the phone app can be tedious, but otherwise using the app is not as distracting as you’d think, and voice controls and audible alerts fill the gaps. For all the details, read our full review of the Dash Cam F800.

Best budget dual-channel dash cam: Cobra CDR895D Drive HD

The CDR895 was the only product we tested that comes with two cameras (front/rear) in the box. Even with the $50 optional GPS mount it's a steal, with great daytime and nighttime video quality.

The CDR 895 D Drive HD is by far the cheapest dual-camera system we’re aware of, even when you add $50 for the option GPS mount.

The CDR 895 D comes with a lightweight suction-mounted front camera, and a rear camera that uses a semi-permanent adhesive mount. Running the wires is the hardest part of the installation (hint: under the carpet).

The CDR 895 D’s controls and interface are top-notch. Four unmarked buttons below the small two-inch display are context-sensitive and nicely explained by on-screen icons. Our only caveat is to keep the adjustment hardware tight, and press the function/control buttons with a minimum of force, lest you disturb the unit’s orientation.

Video from the 1080p/160-degree front camera is excellent. Video from the 720p/130-degree rear camera is merely very good. Night video was on a par with the Thinkware F770’s, which is to say as good as it gets. Headlight flare was minimal, and details prominent. It’s nice to know you don’t have to spend too much to get good video quality, let alone dual-channel. For all the details, read our full review of the CDR 895 D.

Best budget dash cam: Viofo A119

The Viofo A119 is a real bargain, with surprisingly good video for the price, and a boatload of features. GPS is just a $10 add-on. The trade-offs: no SDHC card included, and the device is not removable.

The Viofo A119, with its 1440p/60 fps/160-degree camera, is the unqualified bargain of the roundup. It’s also thoughtfully designed, with a camera lens that adjusts both vertically and horizontally.

While it’s inexpensive, the A119 sports a boatload of features: time lapse recording for parking surveillance, as well as lane-departure and forward-collision warnings. The multi-purpose buttons can be a little confusing at first, but overall it proved easy to use.

Given the low price we figured the A119’s video would be challenged. Testing with 1080p/30 fps, the wide dynamic range (HDR) proved both colorful and nicely detailed in all lighting conditions. The lack of an SDHC card and the extra-cost ($10) GPS mount are out only gripes about this otherwise great deal.

Our 2017 dash cam reviews

The dashcams just keep coming, as companies big and small are getting into the category. Check out our more recent reviews here.

A favorite is the Garmin Dash Cam 55. In addition to being an all-around good dash cam, it has a driving aid that will save you from tuning out at a stoplight, plus a convenient mount design I’d love to see on other models.

What to look for in a dash cam

Power: All use 12-volt, switched power via the cigarette lighter (also known as the auxiliary power outlet). All come with backup batteries or capacitors, but some have longer run time that others, which can be handy if you want to use it as an impromptu video recorder away from the car.

, so you’ll never lose fresh data (of course, older data will eventually be overwritten) Incident recording triggered by impact (G) sensors

triggered by impact (G) sensors Continued recording when power fails (that’s the battery thing...)

when power fails (that’s the battery thing...) A decently wide field of view: You’ll see cameras with as little as 90 degrees’ field of view, but you’ll catch more of what’s around you if you go for 120 to 140 degrees. Some cameras offer 160 to 170 degrees, but the wider it is, the more fisheye distortion there is, and more processing is involved to compensate.

You’ll see cameras with as little as 90 degrees’ field of view, but you’ll catch more of what’s around you if you go for 120 to 140 degrees. Some cameras offer 160 to 170 degrees, but the wider it is, the more fisheye distortion there is, and more processing is involved to compensate. Day and night video recording (night quality is a big variant)

video recording (night quality is a big variant) MicroSD card storage. All worthy dashcams bundle a storage card, but some come with larger cards and some come without.

card storage. All worthy dashcams bundle a storage card, but some come with larger cards and some come without. GPS: This feature could be the tipping point if you use your captured video to resolve a dispute. GPS watermarks your video with geographical coordinates, and you’ll also want to set the time via GPS (a few models don’t do this).

This feature could be the tipping point if you use your captured video to resolve a dispute. GPS watermarks your video with geographical coordinates, and you’ll also want to set the time via GPS (a few models don’t do this). Dual-channel support: This is what you’ll need if you want to support front and rear cameras, but it’ll involve more cabling (and cost more overall). Only a few models we’ve tested have it: The $280 Thinkware X500 and $300 Thinkware F770 F770, but the rear camera for those units costs an additional $80. The Cobra CDR895D Drive HD gets you into dual-channel video for a measly $200—rear camera included. That’s news.

How we test dash cams

Few people are as well situated geographically as I am to test dash cams. Within two blocks there are major four- and six-lane thoroughfares, numerous bike lanes, joggers, dog walkers, oblivious ear-budded pedestrians, and a major bus nexus serving both public and private coaches. The opportunities for near-accident are endless.

For every dash cam, I mounted it in my car, judging the ease and convenience of doing so. Tip: Many dash cams rely on adhesive for mounting to your windshield. Hot conditions can make it next to impossible to remove the film that protects the adhesive. Remove the film in a cool environment, or place it in the fridge for a minute or two before installing it.

I put each dash cam through several days’ and nights’ worth of driving, recording video and judging the image quality. All the dash cams I’ve reviewed take very good daytime video. Night video can be plagued by murky shadows and headlight flare, so take a close look at the night shots in each review.

I tried all the features: Buttons, display controls, apps. Aside from rear-view support and GPS, the most salient differences between the products are the interface controls and extra features, such as the lane departure and collision warnings that you get with some models. I tried them...and I turned them off. In practice, they simply told me I was changing lanes, in heavy traffic, or had just been cut off. Additionally, the collision warnings generally come too late to do anything but distract you at exactly the wrong time.

The most pertinent improvements are HDR support (High Dynamic Range, for greater detail and contrast) and better night video processing. Another welcome trend is the ability to record two video streams (dual-channel) from front and rear cameras.

I definitely had my favorites, but all the products will capture any metal-on-metal incidents you’re unlucky enough to experience. Although in the case of the Yada (one of our lowest-rated products), only during the day.

Coming up next

As nice as dual-channel is, there’s talk about true 360-degree video. Check out TechHive’s review of PowerDVD 16’s 3D playback to see how compelling that can be. We’re also waiting for some sort of off-device storage, or continuous web upload, so that the evidence of who stole your car doesn’t disappear with said vehicle.