15 best data science bootcamps for boosting your career

An education in data science can help you land a job as a data analyst, data engineer, data architect or data scientist. The data science path you ultimately choose will depend on your skillset and interests, but each career path will require some level of programming, data visualization, statistics and machine learning knowledge and skills.

Data engineers and data architects spend more time dealing with code, databases and complex queries, while data analysts and data scientists are typically more focused on analyzing, collecting and interpreting large datasets to help guide business decisions. It’s a fast growing and lucrative career path, with data scientists reporting an average salary of $117,345 per year, according to Glassdoor.

Here are the top 15 data science boot camps to help you launch a career in data science, according to reviews and data collected from Switchup.

Top 15 data science bootcamps

NYC Data Science Academy

The NYC Data Science Academy is aimed at more experienced data scientists who have earned a masters or Ph.D. degree. Courses include training in data visualization, Tableau, Spark, R, Python, Hadoop, GitHub and SQL with a focus on real-world application. Participants will walk away with a portfolio of five projects to show to potential employers as well as a capstone project that spans the last two weeks of the course. The NYC Data Science Academy also helps students garner interest from recruiters and hiring managers through partnerships with businesses. According to Switchup, 93 percent of students are hired within six months of graduation. In the last week of the course, students will participate in mock interviews and job search prep; many will also have the opportunity to interview with hiring tech companies in the New York and Tri-State area.

Switchup rating: 4.87 (out of 5)

Cost: $17,600

Locations: New York City and online

Dataquest

Dataquest offers a 24-week project-based data science program that involves “interactive coding challenges” to offer a more hands-on approach to teaching. The course includes one-on-one coaching from instructors and offers step-by-step training on all the skills students need to be prepared for a career in data science. You can opt for the Data Scientist, Data Engineer or Data Analyst path — each program promises to prepare students for a career in data after completion.

Switchup rating: 4.92

Cost: $29 for a basic monthly subscription; $49 for a premium monthly subscription

Locations: Online

RMOTR

RMOTR offers a 4-month-long bootcamp program with a fixed schedule of evening courses. Courses cover topics such as Python, data science, web development, programming and popular data tools such as Pandas, Numbpy, Scipy, Matplotlib and Bokeh. Students will leave the program with a portfolio of over 10 “fun and practical” projects that will help bolster your GitHub profile and set you apart from other candidates in your industry. You’ll need to commit around 20 hours per week to coursework and will be required to attend two online courses per week hosted by live teachers. The program gives you access to mentors and post-graduation support to help you make your next career move.

Switchup rating: 4.91

Cost: $349 per month; one-week free trial available

Locations: Online

Springboard

The Data Science Career Track at Springboard consists of a six-month program that typically requires 10 to 15 hours per week of work. You’ll get access to the Springboard community, a personal mentor, career coach and student advisor. By the end of the program, participants will have an “interview-ready portfolio” and access to a data science network. Most students complete the course in two to four months and Springboard promises to refund your tuition if you don’t land a job within six months after graduating.

Switchup rating: 4.73

Cost: $499 per month

Locations: Online

General Assembly

General Assembly offers full-time and part-time courses, workshops and events in-person and online. The full course catalog is extensive, and there is a program for every data science skill you can imagine. Courses range from one-week accelerated courses to full-time immersive 10- to 13-month programs, but it’s easy to find something to fit your schedule and budget. Whether you’re a recent graduate, looking to make a job switch or you’re an experienced data scientist trying to expand your skillset, General Assembly will have a program for you.

Switchup rating: 3.98

Cost: $3,950 for the part-time online courses; $15,950 for the in-person full-time immersive bootcamp program

Locations: Dallas, Providence, San Diego, San Francisco, Seattle, New York City, Washington (D.C.), Austin, Los Angeles, Atlanta, Denver, Chicago, London, Singapore, Hong Kong, Sydney, Melbourne, Boston, Santa Monica and online

Metis

Metis has campuses in New York and San Francisco, where students can attend intensive in-person data science workshops. Programs take 12 weeks to complete and include on-site instruction, career coaching and job placement support to help students make the best of their newly acquired skills. Like other boot camps, Metis' programs are project-based and focus on real-world skills that graduates can take with them to a career in data science. Those who complete the program can expect to walk away with in-depth knowledge of modern big data tools, access to an extensive network of professionals in the industry and ongoing career support after graduation.

Switchup rating: 4.91

Cost: $750 per course

Locations: Chicago, New York City, San Francisco, Seattle, Singapore and online

Data Science Dojo

With campuses in Seattle, Silicon Valley, Barcelona, Toronto, Washington, Paris and more, the Data Science Dojo brings quick and affordable data science education to professionals around the world. It's one of the shortest programs on this list, but in just five days, Data Science Dojo promises to train attendees on machine learning and predictive models as a service, and each student will complete a full IoT project and have the chance to enter a Kaggle competition. Due to the short nature of the course, it's tailored to those already in the industry who want to learn more about data science or brush up on the latest skills. However, it's open to anyone at any skill level — if you’re ready to throw yourself in the trenches of data science.

Switchup rating: 4.91

Cost: Packages range from $3,799 to $4,499 with the option for flexible payment plans

Locations: Seattle, Washington (D.C.), Austin, Chicago, New York City, Toronto, Barcelona, Bucharest, Las Vegas, Singapore, Dubai, Amsterdam, Pretoria and Bangalore

Thinkful

Thinkful offers a self-paced online bootcamp with a project-based curriculum, career prep, and one-on-one mentorship with access to a full community of students, mentors and alumni. The course requires about 20 to 30 hours per week of work and most students graduate in about six months. Thinkful also offers a job guarantee — if you can’t find a job after graduating, the company will refund the cost of your tuition.

Switchup rating: 4.89

Cost: $16,000 for the full-time course; $9,500 for the flexible six-month course

Locations: Washington (D.C.), Philadelphia, Houston, Portland, Dallas, Los Angeles, Phoenix, San Diego, Atlanta, Miami, Tampa, Chicago, Raleigh-Durham, Denver, Boston, San Francisco, Detroit, Salt Lake City, Seattle, Minneapolis, Austin and online

DataCamp

DataCamp is entirely online and it’s aimed at professionals who are already working in technology, finance and healthcare. However, anyone interested in data science will benefit from DataCamp’s program. The courses not only teach you the necessary skills for a data science career, but you will also have the opportunity to practice and apply those skills using real-world problems through hands-on projects. It’s free to try, but for full access you’ll need to pay a subscription fee.

Switchup rating: 4.61

Cost: $25 per month

Locations: Online

The Dev Masters

The Dev Masters bootcamp is tailored for professionals who want to learn the most relevant skills for the current job market. You’ll work closely with industry professionals in an “applied labs” setting to gain hands-on experience. The Dev Masters offers a project-based learning program, which requires some knowledge of Python, machine learning techniques and how to clean and process data. You can also attend the 12-week Mastering Applied Data Science program or the 5-day Data Science for Professionals program. Courses need to be attended in-person at one of the three California campuses in Los Angeles, Orange County or Santa Monica.

Switchup rating: 4.97

Cost: $4,995 for project-based learning; $6,995 for the mastering applied data science program; $3,500 for the data science for professionals program.

Locations: Los Angeles, Orange County and Santa Monica

Ubiqum Code Academy

Ubiqum Code Academy offers several 5-month full-time bootcamps and one part-time data analyst course. Courses are offered in full stack Java development, full stack JavaScript development, and data analytics and machine learning. The course uses a “story-centered curriculum” developed by instructional designer Roger C. Schank, a cognitive scientist, AI researcher and founder of the Institute for the Learning Sciences. Students will partake in hands-on training designed to prepare you for real-world scenarios in the workplace. Ubiquim also offers an employment guarantee worth 50 percent of the course value — you will pay half the fee upfront and the second half once you land a job.

Switchup rating: 4.85

Cost: $9,000

Locations: Amsterdam, Barcelona, Berlin and Madrid

Level

Offered through Northeastern University, Level is a two-month program that wants to turn you into a hirable data analyst. Each day of the course focuses on a different real-world problem that a business might face, and students develop projects to solve these issues. Students can expect to learn more about SQL, R, Excel, Tableau and PowerPoint and walk away with experience in preparing data, regression analysis, business intelligence, visualization and storytelling. You can choose between a full-time eight-week course that meets five days a week, eight hours a day and a hybrid 20-week program that meets online and in-person one night a week.

Switchup rating: 4.52

Cost: $4,495 for the introductory data analytics course; $7,995 for the intermediate data analytics program

Locations: Boston, Charlotte, San Francisco, San Jose, Seattle, Toronto and online

The Data Incubators

The Data Incubator is an eight-week program aimed at more experienced tech workers with a masters or Ph.D.; fellowships are available for qualifying students. Qualified fellows “already have the 90 percent difficult-to-learn skills” and Data Incubator promises to equip them “with the last 10 percent.” The program also offers students mentorship directly from hiring companies, including LinkedIn, Microsoft and The New York Times, all while they work on building a portfolio to showcase their skills.

Switchup rating: 4.73

Cost: Free for accepted fellows

Locations: Boston, New York City, San Francisco, Washington (D.C.) and online

Jedha

Jedha is a French data science bootcamp that offers two programs in data science. The eight-week fundamentals of data science program promises to teach students the necessary skills for extracting, analyzing and processing data using Google Analytics, SQL, Python, Tableau and machine learning. The 12-week full stack data science course dives deeper into certain topics, focusing more heavily on focuses on deep learning, web development tools and big data infrastructures.

Switchup rating: 5.0

Cost: $3,595 for the full stack data science program; $995 for the fundamentals in data science

Locations: Lyon and Paris

Science to Data Science

The Science to Data Science program offers a five-week bootcamp in London for analytical PhDs and MScs who want to move into a data science career. Fellows accepted to the program need a MSc or higher in analytical science and intermediate programming skills in Python, R, Java or similar. The bootcamp includes coursework, virtual panel debates, networking sessions and the option to take a day to explore London. If you can’t make it to London, you can participate in online coursework via video calls, chats and other online collaborative during UK/EU business hours.

Switchup rating: 4.83

Cost: £800 registration fee, after that the course is free if you are accepted

Locations: London and online