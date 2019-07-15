For Amazon Prime Day 2019, the number of deals have increased dramatically. Amazon's competition has grown, too—but still, this annual summer sale has a long way to go before it rivals Black Friday.

Still, during our hours of poring over deals, we found respectable deals in multiple categories—you’ll find everything from chargers to TVs on the cheap. Tech enthusiasts can find a few diamonds in the rough, too. Overall, it'll pay off to check out both Amazon and rivals like Dell, Walmart, and Newegg, especially if you're shopping for a laptop.

Deals will roll out continually over the course of Prime Day (between July 15 12 a.m. PT and July 16 11:59 p.m. PT), so be sure to check this page regularly for updates. We'll update this article as new deals and new pricing information become available.

Note: In order to participate in Amazon Prime Day, you must be an Amazon Prime member. You can sign up for a free 30-day trial to take advantage of these sales prices, and then cancel before you’re charged for the $120 yearly membership fee. For more details (and other ways to get Prime for free), check out this article.

The discounts listed below were picked based on information available at press time, Amazon user reviews, and our own experiences with the products when applicable.

Amazon Prime Day 2019: The best tech deals

We’ve listed the most notable all-day deals below, sorted by category. Our picks focus primarily on PC and Android gear, as well as entertainment and smart-home products. Dedicated Apple fans will want check out our round-up of the Prime Day best bargains.

Be aware that all-day deals can run out of stock before Prime Day is over.

As for Lightning Deals, the company has again increased the number of those short, timed sales. Because they vary in duration and can end with an abrupt halt if their allotted inventory runs out, we won’t list the best of those. We do have some tips to help you make the most of Lightning Deals, though.

Amazon devices

This category grows larger and larger each year, so we've highlighted only the best deals below. For more Amazon Kindle and Fire tablet deals, check out our separate story for the lowdown.

All of these particular Amazon house products are at their lowest prices ever. The full-sized Echo in particular has gotten a tidy reduction, but the Fire TV sticks also sport prices that undercut Black Friday 2018's sales. And two freshly revamped Kindles, each sporting a new feature (a front-light for the entry-level model, and waterproofing for the Paperwhite), also get discounts despite their newness.

Cell Phones & Accessories

Cell Phones

This year, you can grab Samsung and Google phones at great prices. You can catch all the details in our smartphone deals article.

Here are a few highlights:

Other configurations—and phones—are available as well.

Cables

Need a few spare cables? Amazon is running a deal on its AmazonBasics cables for Android phones and iPhones, with a variety of colors and lengths, all for excellent prices.

Wall Chargers

Need to charge multiple smartphones and/or tablets? Amazon's in-house brand has several options at all-time lows, so whether you have just a handful or a whole horde of devices to juice up, you're covered.

Electronics

Headphones, portable speakers, and microphones

Fans of bluetooth audio devices are in luck this Prime Day, as two popular brands slash prices on a few beloved products. The Jabra Elite 65t true wireless earbuds are a particularly good deal, as they match an all-time low price that last available during Black Friday 2018.

Fitness trackers & smartwatches

Looking for a new fitness tracker or smartwatch? We've got you covered with our separate deals list that covers Fitbits, Garmin bands, Apple Watch, and more.

Genetic testing

Amazon

DNA test kits have exploded in popularity in the last year—and for Prime Day, tests from the two most popular services are on sale. Of the two, 23andMe's kit enjoys a bigger discount; you're essentially getting its upgraded test for the list price of its basic test. (For more information about DNA testing and the different companies offering them, you can check our reviews.)

Home entertainment

TVs

Amazon

We expect more TV deals to come, but this one isn't a bad one to start with. This popular Sony model comes with HDR support and an IPS screen, and serves as an affordable mid-tier option for those torn between quality and price.

PC

Amazon

The Amazon deal gods smiled upon the PC for Prime Day 2019: We've never seen quite so many deals. However, those same deities might have been a little tipsy when selecting their chosen bargains, because the opening spread is...a bit eclectic. But if you're in the market for a Chromebook in particular, you're in luck—there are quite a few to choose from.

Accessories

Gaming Headsets

Keyboards

Mice

Speakers

Chromebooks

We'd pen a Dr. Seuss poem for you if we could about these Chromebooks, but let's just say instead that no matter the screen size, processor type, or form factor (traditional vs. convertible), these Amazon Prime Day Chromebook sales should have you covered.

Desktop PC

These days, it's once again cheaper to build a PC instead of buying a pre-built, since GPU, SSD, and RAM prices are back to normal prices. (In the case of SSDs, they're actually cheaper than what used to be normal.)

That said, these three PCs do provide good value for pre-builts—the extra you'll pay is essentially the cost of labor and time saved.

Laptops

Of note are the Aspire E 15 (one of our favorite budget laptops), as well as the HP Envy 13. The Aspire E 15 matches its all-time lowest price, while the Envy packs in quite a bit of value (like a 4K touchscreen) for the price you'll pay. As for the Razer laptop—well, a 1060 Max-Q hardly sounds like a bargain these days, but when you factor in the Razer premium (which is about as bad as the Apple premium), this actually is a deal.

Monitors

Storage (NAS)

PC Parts

Like the PC deals, the PC component bargains are also a little bit random. You'll find some great parts in the mix, though. The most interesting of them is the Threadripper 2920X, which is now available for a song thanks to the recent Ryzen 3000 launch. If you need tons of PCIe lanes for your next build, you're in luck.

Cases

Case fans

CPU

CPU Coolers

Motherboard

Power Supply

Storage

Hard disk drives

Solid-state drives

RGB Controller

CORSAIR iCUE Commander PRO Smart RGB Lighting and Fan Speed ControllerRemove non-product link - 47% off

Portable Storage

External drives

USB sticks

These deals aren’t earth-shattering, but they’re fair prices for inexpensive flash drives.

SD and microSD cards

Amazon

Like with the flash drives, the prices on these SD and microSD cards are about average for sales on flash media. The standouts are the 400GB and 512GB cards, which have hit an all-time low prices.

Routers and networking

Of the networking gear on sale, several of the Nighthawk routers are very good deals—down to their lowest prices yet. Both Netgear and TrendNET have power-over-ethernet switches at affordable prices, too, which are useful if you've recently hopped on board the Ubiquiti train but have been trying to minimize your costs.

Cable modems

Amazon

Extenders and Powerline adapters

Amazon

Switches

Traditional routers

Amazon

Smart home

It wouldn't be Prime Day without some killer deals on smart-home devices. From speakers to doorbells, alarms, cameras, and everything in between, Amazon has pulled out all the stops, with enough deals to turn any house from boring to brainy. Here are the best deals we've found so far:

Echo speakers

Michael Brown / IDG

We're big fans of Amazon's Echo speakers, naming the Echo Spot as our top smart speaker and the Echo Dot as the best entry-level smart speaker in our roundup. While the Echo Spot isn't part of this sale, however, the brand new Echo Show 5 is, with Amazon slashing $40 off its price tag to bring it down to $50.

We're still in the process of reviewing the five-inch Show, but it left a great impression in our hands on, with a great compact design and excellent Alexa support. And if you don't want a screen in your smart speaker, the other options here are great too, with most at or near all-time-low prices.

Locks, alarms, and doorbells

Michael Brown / IDG

If you're looking for peace of mind in your smart home, there are some great options here. The August Smart Lock Pro is one of the best locks in the business, earning our pick as the best retrofit smart lock in our roundup. We also like the Ring Alarm system, calling it "an absolute bargain" with a "smooth-as-silk installation process" and "everything it needs to grow into a comprehensive smart home system," so any of the nicely discounted options (which include varying amounts of sensors, motion detectors, and keypads) here will serve you well.

And finally, the Ring Doorbell is on sale for the lowest price we've seen. Both models come with a free Echo Dot for Alexa integration, but keep in mind that the Pro is one for wired connections, so if you don't have an existing doorbell, the all-time-low price on the first-gen WiFi model is the way to go. And finally, the Yale Assure Lock SL with Z-Wave Plus is a fantastic improvement over the Bluetooth model, even if it does eat through batteries pretty quickly.

Cameras

YI 2pc 1080p Home Camera Security Surveillance System - 54% off

While we haven't reviewed this specific model—though we're fans of the Dome Camera—we'd be remiss if we didn't point out the half-off-plus deal on the two-camera YI home surveillance system, an all-time-low for this bundle.

Light bulbs

The Kasa Smart WiFi bulbs don't score as high as the Hue bulbs, but they're still solid options for anyone looking for affordable smart lighting in their homes. With three options—a color-tunable bulb (KL130), a white-tunable bulb (KL120), and a white dimmable/non-tunable bulb (KL110)—all pumping out 800 lumens. of light, and easy scheduling and presets in the app, the Kasa bulbs offer everything you need to get your smart home running, with no hub required.

Plugs

TP-Link's Kasa plugs are among our favorite for turning dumb devices smart. The two-outlet outdoor plug is affordable and functional, and offer "enough compelling upgrades here ... to justify paying the premium," as we wrote in our review, and the indoor Plug Mini is easy to use and reliable.

This story, "Amazon Prime Day 2019: The best tech, electronics, PC, and mobile deals" was originally published by PCWorld .