These R packages import sports, weather, stock data and more

There are lots of good reasons you might want to analyze public data, from detecting salary trends in government data to uncovering insights about a potential investment (or your favorite sports team).
But before you can run analyses and visualize trends, you need to have the data. The packages listed below make it easy to find economic, sports, weather, political and other publicly available data and import it directly into R -- in a format that's ready for you to work your analytics magic.
R packages to import public data
|Package
|Category
|Description
|Sample Code
|More info
|blscrapeR
|Economics, Government
|For specific information about U.S. salaries and employment info, the Bureau of Labor Statistics offers a wealth of data available via this new package. blsAPI package is another option. CRAN.
|bls_api(c("LEU0254530800", "LEU0254530600"),
startyear = 2000, endyear = 2015)
|Package vignettes
|quantmod
|Finance, Government
|This package is designed for financial modelling but also has functions to easily pull data from Google Finance, Yahoo Finance and the St. Louis Federal Reserve (FRED). CRAN.
|getSymbols("DEXJPUS",src="FRED")
|Intro on getting data
|Bureau of Economic Analysis
|Economics, Government
|Maintained by Andera Batch at BEA, this taps into the bureau's API to download data sets. CRAN.
|beaSpecs <- list('UserID' = beaKey , 'Method' = 'GetData', 'datasetname' = 'NIPA', 'TableName' = 'T20305', 'Frequency' = 'Q', 'Year' = 'X', 'ResultFormat' = 'json');
beaPayload <- beaGet(beaSpecs);
|See the GitHub repo, including info about recent project changes
|edgarWebR
|Finance, Government
|This package is designed to let you search and download data from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including corporate and mutual-fund financial filings. CRAN.
|getSymbols("DEXJPUS",src="FRED")
|See the package vignette
|FredR
|Finance, Government
|If you're interested just in Fed data, FredR can access data from the Federal Reserve Economic Data API, including 240,000 US and international data sets from 77 sources. Free API key needed. GitHub.
|fred <- FredR(api.key)
fred$series.search("GDP")
gdp <- fred$series.observations(series_id = 'GDPC1')
|Project's GitHub page
|tidycensus
|Government, GIS
|This package downloads data from the U.S. 10-year census and American Community Survey in R-ready format. In addition, you can import data and_ geospatial files for easy mapping. Free API key needed. (For Canadian Census data, there's a completely separate cancensus package). CRAN.
|get_acs(state = "CA", county = "Orange", geography = "tract", variables = "B19013_001", geometry = TRUE)
|Project documentation page
|censusapi
|Government
|This aims to be complete and offer data from all the bureau's APIs, not just the decennial Census and ACS. API key required. GitHub.
|mydata <- getCensus(name="acs5", vintage=2014,
key=mycensuskey,
vars=c("NAME", "B01001_001E", "B19013_001E"),
region="congressional district:*", regionin="state:36")
|See the Computerworld tutorial; an Urban Institute presentation also has more details.
|ipumsr
|Government
|For those doing heavy-duty Census analysis with raw IPUMS microdata, this package makes it easy to import that data into R. CRAN.
|read_ipums_micro()
|See the package vignettes, including the intro vignette.
|eu.us.opendata
|Government
|This joint project of the U.S. and European Union governments aims to make it easy to import and compare US and EU data sets. Free U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis API key needed. GitHub.
|getRel('gross domestic product', lucky = T, beaKey = myKey)
getRel('gdp', lucky = T, beaKey = myKey)
|See the project's README file for installation and usage instructions.
|RSocrata
|Government
|Pull data from any municipality that uses the Socrata data platform. Created by the City of Chicago data team. CRAN.
|mydata <- read.socrata(
"https://data.cityofchicago.org/
Transportation/Towed-Vehicles/ygr5-vcbg")
|RSocrata GitHub repo
|forbesListR
|Misc
|A bit of a niche offering, this taps into lists maintained by Forbes including largest private companies, top business schools and top venture capitalists. GitHub.
|#top venture capitalists 2012-2016
mydata <-
get_years_forbes_list_data(years = 2012:2016,
list_name = "Top VCs")
|See the project GitHub page. You may need to manually load the tidyr package for code to work.
|pollstR
|Politics
|This package pulls political polling data from the Huffington Post Pollster API. CRAN.
|slug <- "donald-trump-favorable-rating"
polls <- pollster_charts_polls(slug)[["content"]]
|See the example vignette
|data.world
|Multi
|R package to use data sets from data.world. API key needed. CRAN.
|See examples in GitHub repo.
|See the Quick Start vignette
|Lahman
|Sports
|R interface for the famed Lahman baseball database. CRAN.
|batavg <- battingStats()
|See this blog post on using R for baseball research
|rnoaa
|Weather
|Tap into numerous National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration APIs, including climate, tornadoes and the Climate Prediction Center. NOAA API key needed.
|options(noaakey = "yourAPIkey")
storms14 <- storm_data(year = 2014)
|See this rOpenSci tutorial.
|rtweet
|Social Media
|Tap into Twitter's REST and stream APIs with R. API key needed. CRAN.
|search_tweets("#rstats", n = 18000, include_rts = FALSE)
|See the introductory vignette.
