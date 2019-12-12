Please the cord cutter in your life with the Fire TV Stick 4K. Amazon's latest streaming sick gets everything right.

As you can tell by the name, it supports 4K streaming, but it also supports every other HDR format, including HDR10 and Dolby Vision. Support for Dolby Atmost soundtracks and MPEG-2 decoding round out this stellar media streaming device.

Amazon's Alexa digital assistant is built in for voice commands, and the included remote can be used to control your TV's power and volume.

All this functionality at $49.99 makes this the best media streaming hardware you can buy today, bar none—and a winning gift.