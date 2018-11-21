Black Friday deals: PC and PC component steals
Laptops, processors, and graphics cards are on sale almost everywhere, but these particular deals will actually save you some real cash.
Diamonds in the rough
You can snag great deals on PCs, PC components, and PC accessories during Black Friday—if you know where to look. Not all cheap laptops are the same, for example. One retailer might offer a newer processor, more storage, or more RAM in a system for the same price as its competition.
As for components, this year is looking great. GPU prices have regained sanity in recent months and are looking good for Black Friday. If you've been waiting to upgrade your system or build a new one, your time has come.
Tip: For free shipping at Amazon and Newegg during the holiday season, you can sign up for an Amazon Prime or Shoprunner trial.
NEWEGG: MSI Armor Radeon RX 570 OC for $150
Sale available now
This MSI overclocked version of the Radeon RX 570 Is available at a great price on Black Friday, after you send in the $30 mail-in rebate. The RX 570 is a rock-solid 1080p gaming card. You can expect to set all your graphics settings to the max and have an excellent 60 frames-per-second experience in the vast majority of games. It won’t be that great at 1440p or anything beyond that, but if 1080p gaming is where you’re at then this card is a good option. For ports, this card has three DisplayPort, one HDMI, and one DVI-D.
NEWEGG: G.SKILL TridentZ RGB Series 16GB (2 x 8GB) FOR $135
Sale is available at this writing
Look, RAM prices are still high, unlike the steadily dropping prices for graphics cards. Even so, this is a good deal. These aren’t your average RAM modules, but G.Skill’s RAM with programmable LED lighting at the top. If you’re into lighting up all the things, you don’t want to miss out on this sale.
MICRO CENTER: Intel Core i7-8700K for $300
Sale price is available now
In October 2017, we were impressed with the Intel Core i7-8700K. It was Intel’s first response to the big splash that AMD made with it’s Ryzen processors. This Black Friday it’s available at a great price from Micro Center, at about $40 cheaper than normal. The 8700K is a six-core, 3.7GHz CPU that’s great for gaming and productivity, and you can get another $30 off when you bundle it with select motherboards.