Black Friday deals: PC and PC component steals

Laptops, processors, and graphics cards are on sale almost everywhere, but these particular deals will actually save you some real cash.

NEWEGG: MSI Armor Radeon RX 570 OC for $150
NEWEGG: G.SKILL TridentZ RGB Series 16GB (2 x 8GB) FOR $135

MICRO CENTER: Intel Core i7-8700K for $300
MULTIPLE RETAILERS: SSD Deals
MICRO CENTER: Gigabyte RTX 2080 for $749

MICROSOFT STORE: Surface Pro (5th Generation) for $599

NEWEGG: G.Skill Ripjaws KM780R Mechanical Keyboard for $60

BEST BUY: CyberPowerPC Gamer Master Desktop for $700

MULTIPLE RETAILERS: Monitors
DELL: Core i3 desktop for $250

Diamonds in the rough

You can snag great deals on PCs, PC components, and PC accessories during Black Friday—if you know where to look. Not all cheap laptops are the same, for example. One retailer might offer a newer processor, more storage, or more RAM in a system for the same price as its competition.

As for components, this year is looking great. GPU prices have regained sanity in recent months and are looking good for Black Friday. If you've been waiting to upgrade your system or build a new one, your time has come.

Tip: For free shipping at Amazon and Newegg during the holiday season, you can sign up for an Amazon Prime or Shoprunner trial.

msirx570
NEWEGG: MSI Armor Radeon RX 570 OC for $150

Sale available now

This MSI overclocked version of the Radeon RX 570 Is available at a great price on Black Friday, after you send in the $30 mail-in rebate. The RX 570 is a rock-solid 1080p gaming card. You can expect to set all your graphics settings to the max and have an excellent 60 frames-per-second experience in the vast majority of games. It won’t be that great at 1440p or anything beyond that, but if 1080p gaming is where you’re at then this card is a good option. For ports, this card has three DisplayPort, one HDMI, and one DVI-D.

tz rgb1
NEWEGG: G.SKILL TridentZ RGB Series 16GB (2 x 8GB) FOR $135

Sale is available at this writing

Look, RAM prices are still high, unlike the steadily dropping prices for graphics cards. Even so, this is a good deal. These aren’t your average RAM modules, but G.Skill’s RAM with programmable LED lighting at the top. If you’re into lighting up all the things, you don’t want to miss out on this sale.

Core i7-8700K Coffee Lake
See larger image
MICRO CENTER: Intel Core i7-8700K for $300

Sale price is available now

In October 2017, we were impressed with the Intel Core i7-8700K. It was Intel’s first response to the big splash that AMD made with it’s Ryzen processors. This Black Friday it’s available at a great price from Micro Center, at about $40 cheaper than normal. The 8700K is a six-core, 3.7GHz CPU that’s great for gaming and productivity, and you can get another $30 off when you bundle it with select motherboards.

3dblue
