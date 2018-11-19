Black Friday can be a great time to upgrade your home theater for less, provided you know what to look for. While plenty of TVs, streaming players, and speaker systems are available now at historically low prices, retailers also use Black Friday to push a fair share of junk that’s not worth buying at any price.

To make things easier, we’ve dug through all the TV and streaming device sale listings from major retailers to find the ones that are actually worth highlighting. Some are available now. For others, you’ll have to wait until a specific date and time.

Ready to start planning your living room of the future? Read on for our favorite Black Friday deals: