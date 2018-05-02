CIO Hall of Fame honorees

CIO’s Hall of Fame celebrates outstanding personal achievement in IT, honoring the technology executives who, along with significant accomplishments in the field of IT, have all demonstrated substantial business impact and technology vision within one or more organizations.

They have a reputation for leadership among their peers (or outside entities such as the media or industry experts) and have shown a positive influence on the IT profession and/or advancement of the CIO role. Previous successful nominees have been current CIOs with at least 10-15 years' experience in CIO positions at mid-sized to large enterprises.

The first step to get to the Hall is to fill out a brief form, which can be completed by the candidate or by someone else. Candidates who meet the criteria will be invited to fill out the final application, which includes short essay questions about past work experience, leadership accomplishments, awards and references.

Below is a list of the 120 members of the CIO Hall of Fame, showing the year of their induction and their company affiliation at the time.

Class of 2018

Robert Fecteau, SVP & CIO, SAIC

Michelle Garvey, EVP & CIO, J Crew Group

Dr. John D. Halamka MD, CIO, Beth Israel Deaconess Health System

Joel Jacobs, VP, CIO & CSO, The MITRE Corp.

Steven A. John, CIO, Aramark Uniform Services & Aramark Beverage Services

Raymond Karrenbauer, SVP & CIO, International Financial Group (IFG) Companies

William McCorey, SVP & CIO, Universal Parks and Resorts

Stuart McGuigan, CIO, Johnson & Johnson

Scott McKay, EVP & Chief Strategy Officer, Genworth Financial

Larry Quinlan, Global CIO, Deloitte

John P. Repko, VP & Global CIO, Johnson Controls

Glenn Schneider, EVP & CIO, Discover Financial Services

Eash Sundaram, EVP, Chief Digital & Technology Officer, JetBlue Airways

Deanna Wise, EVP & CIO, Dignity Health

Richard Williams, SVP & CIO, Celgene Corp.

Class of 2017

Phil Bertolini, CIO and Deputy County Executive, Oakland County, Michigan

Suja Chandrasekaran, CIO and Chief Digital Officer, Kimberly-Clark

Phil Fasano, Executive Vice President and CIO (former), AIG

Tracy Futhey, CIO and Vice President of IT, Duke University

Clark Golestani, President, Emerging Business and Global CIO, Merck

Rick Hopfer, CIO, Molina Healthcare

Bask Iyer, Executive Vice President and CIO, Dell and VMware

Justin Kershaw, Corporate Vice President and CIO, Cargill

Catherine Kozik, Senior Vice President and CIO, PSAV

Anne Margulies, CIO, Harvard University

Paul Martin, Corporate Vice President and CIO, Baxter International

Harry Moseley, Managing Director and CIO, KPMG

Dan Olley, Executive Vice PresidentProduct Development and CTO, Elsevier

James Rinaldi, CIO, NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory

Randal Robison, Senior Vice President and CIO, Georgia Pacific (retired)

Bill Schlough, Senior Vice President and CIO, San Francisco Giants

Wayne Shurts, Executive Vice President and CTO, Sysco

Frank Sirianni, Vice President and CIO, Fordham University

Mike Skinner, CIO and Member, Board of Directors, Eurpac Service

Gordon Wishon, CIO, Arizona State University

Class of 2016

Mike Benson, AT&T Entertainment

Stephen Gold,CVS Health

Albert Hitchcock, Pearson, Inc.

Suresh Kumar, BNY Mellon

Donagh Herlihy Bloomin', Brands

Randy Sloan, Southwest Airlines

Robert Urwiler, Vail Resorts

Class of 2015

Rebecca JacobyCisco

Ina Kamenz, Eli Lilly

Tom Peck, AECOM

Chris Perretta, State Street Corp.

Steve Phillips, Avnet

Class of 2014

Thaddeus Arroyo, AT&T

Chris Hjelm, Kroger, Inc.

Elizabeth Hackenson, AES Corp.

David Thompson, Western Union

Raymond Voelker, Progressive Insurance

Peter Weis, Matson Navigation

Class of 2013

Kent Kushar, E&J Gallo

David Smoley, Flextronics

Teri Takai, U.S. Dept. of Defence

Class of 2012

Helen Cousins, Lincoln Trust

Dana Deasy, BP Global

Alan Matula, Royal Dutch Shell

Thomas Nealon, J.C. Penney

Bill Oates, City of Boston

Stephanie Reel,Johns Hopkins Medical Center

Steve Rubinow, FX Alliance

Tim Theriault, Walgreens

Dave Weick, McDonald's

Class of 2010

Tom Flanagan

Frank Modruson, Accenture

Tom Murphy, AmeriSourceBergen

Filippo Passerini, P&G

Brent Stacey, Idaho National Laboratory

Class of 2009

Asif Ahmad

Jean-Michel Ares, Coca-Cola, Inc.

William Deam, Quintiles Transnational

David Johns, Owens-Corning

Tony Scott, Microsoft Corp.

Pat Skarulis, Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center

Class of 2008

Dave Barnes, UPS

June Drewry, The Chubb Insurance Group

Bruce Goodman, Humana

Patricia Lawicki, Pacific Gas & Electric

Patricia Morrison, Motorola

Keith Morrow, Blockbuster

John Puckett, DuPont

Geir Ramleth, Bechtel Corp.

Andreas Resch, Bayer AG

Peter Walton, Hess Corp.

Robert Willett, Best Buy

Doreen Wright, Campbell Soup

Class of 2007

Gregor Bailar, Capital One

John Boushy, Ameristar Casinos

Robert Carter, FedEx

Barbra Cooper, Toyota Motor Sales USA

Rick Dalzell, Amazon.com

John Doucette, United Technologies Corp.

Monte Ford, American Airlines

Jim Flyzik, The Flyzik Group

Paul Gaffney, Desktone

John Glaser, Partners Healthcare

Darwin John, Church of Jesus Crist of Latter-Day Saints

David Kepler, Dow Chemical

Shaygan Kheradpir, Verizon

Dawn Lepore, Drugstore.com

Randy Mott, Hewlett-Packard

Michael Prince, Burlington Coat Factory

Rebecca Rhoads, Raytheon

Ralph Szygenda, General Motors

Kevin Turner, Microsoft Corp.

Carl Wilson, Marriott International

Class of 1997

John Cross, BP

David V. Evans, J.C. Penney

Charles Feld, The Feld Group

Cinda A. Hallman, DuPont Co.

Max D. Hopper, The Sabre Group

Katherine M. Hudson, W.H. Brady Co.

Donald R. Lasher, U.S. Dept. of the Interior

Bob L. Martin, Wal-Mart

DuWayne J. Peterson, Merrill Lynch

Ron J. Ponder, AT&T Corp.

Paul A. Strassmann, The Information Economics Press

Patricia M. Wallington, Xerox Corp.

