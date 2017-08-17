Update

Galaxy S8 and S8+ case roundup: Protect your investment in style

If you're spending more than $700 on a phone, you might want to make sure it doesn't get easily damaged.

A phone this expensive deserves some protection
Samsung S-View Flip Cover

  • Samsung Galaxy S8 S-View Flip Cover with Kickstand, Black

    $32.99 MSRP $59.99
    View
    on Amazon
Caseology Vault and Parallax Series

  • Caseology [Vault Series I] for Samsung Galaxy S8

    $9.99 MSRP $21.99
    View
    on Amazon
Caseology Legion Series

  • Caseology [Legion Series] for Samsung Galaxy S8

    $12.99 MSRP $29.99
    View
    on Amazon
Caseology Coastline and Fairmont Series

  • Caseology [Coastline Series] for Samsung Galaxy S8

    $11.99 MSRP $29.99
    View
    on Amazon
Urban Armor Gear Plasma and Pathfinder

  • UAG Samsung Galaxy S8 Pathfinder Feather-Light Rugged [RUST]

    $29.95 MSRP $34.95
    View
    on Amazon
Urban Armor Gear Metropolis

  • UAG Samsung Galaxy S8 Metropolis Feather-Light Rugged...

    $34.95 MSRP $39.95
    View
    on Amazon
Incipio DualPro

  • Incipio DualPro Case for Samsung Galaxy S8 - Black/Black

    $17.98 MSRP $26.85
    View
    on Amazon
Incipio Octane

  • Incipio Octane Case for Samsung Galaxy S8 - Black

    $22.97 MSRP $24.99
    View
    on Amazon
Incipio NGP and NGP Advanced

  • Incipio NGP Case for Samsung Galaxy S8 - Black

    $19.50 MSRP $19.99
    View
    on Amazon
Incipio Esquire Series

  • Incipio Esquire Series Case for Samsung Galaxy S8 - Black

    $24.11 MSRP $32.49
    View
    on Amazon
Tech 21 Evo Check

  • Tech 21 Evo Check Galaxy S8

    $39.95 MSRP $39.95
    View
    on Tech 21
Tech 21 Evo Wallet

  • Tech 21 Evo Wallet Case Galaxy S8

    $49.95 MSRP $49.95
    View
    on Tech 21
Speck Presidio, Presidio Clear, Presidio Grip

  • Speck Products Cell Presidio Clear Cell Phone Case for...

    $24.99 MSRP $39.95
    View
    on Amazon
VRS Design High Pro Shield

  • VRS Design High Pro Shield Galaxy S8

    $29.99 MSRP $29.99
    View
    on VRS Design
VRS Design Simpli Mod

  • VRS Design Simpli Mod Galaxy S8

    $24.99 MSRP $24.99
    View
    on VRS Design
VRS Design Terra Guard

  • VRS Design Terra Guard Galaxy S8

    $34.99 MSRP $34.99
    View
    on VRS Design
VRS Design Damda Glide and Damda Folder

  • VRS Design Damda Glide Galaxy S8

    $39.99 MSRP $39.99
    View
    on VRS Design
VRS Design Layered Dandy

  • VRS Design Layered Dandy Galaxy S8

    $34.99 MSRP $34.99
    View
    on VRS Design
VRS Design Crystal Bumper

  • VRS Design Crystal Bumper Galaxy S8

    $29.99 MSRP $29.99
    View
    on VRS Design
Griffin Survivor Clear and Survivor Strong Series

  • Griffin Survivor Clear Case for Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus

    $14.99 MSRP $19.95
    View
    on Amazon
Supcase Unicorn Beetle Pro Series

  • SUPCASE Galaxy S8 Case, Unicorn Beetle PRO Series

    $17.98 MSRP $17.99
    View
    on Amazon
CoverON ClearGuard Series Clear Case

  • CoverON ClearGuard Series Galaxy S8 Clear Case

    $8.99 MSRP $8.99
    View
    on Amazon
Spigen Slim Armor

  • Spigen Slim Armor Galaxy S8 Case - Metal Slate

    $29.99 MSRP $29.99
    View
    on Amazon
Maxboost mSnap case

  • Maxboost Galaxy S8 Case mSnap [Black] Samsung Galaxy S8 Case

    $9.99 MSRP $13.99
    View
    on Amazon
Patchworks Flexguard

  • Patchworks Flexguard Case in Black for Samsung Galaxy S8

    $9.95 MSRP $18.00
    View
    on Amazon
Otterbox Defender Series

  • OtterBox DEFENDER SERIES for Samsung Galaxy S8

    $22.99 MSRP $49.95
    View
    on Amazon
Otterbox Strada Folio Series

  • OtterBox STRADA SERIES for Samsung Galaxy S8

    $33.99 MSRP $49.95
    View
    on Amazon
Otterbox Commuter and Symmetry Series

  • OtterBox COMMUTER SERIES for Samsung Galaxy S8

    $24.00 MSRP $39.95
    View
    on Amazon
dbrand Skins
Olixar Exoshield Tough Snap-On

  • Olixar ExoShield Tough Snap-On Galaxy S8

    $10.99 MSRP $10.99
    View
    on MobileFun.com
Olixar X-Duo

  • Olixar X-Duo Galaxy S8

    $21.49 MSRP $21.49
    View
    on MobileFun.com
Olixar ArmourDillo

  • Olixar ArmourDillo Galaxy S8

    $13.99 MSRP $13.99
    View
    on MobileFun.com
LifeProof Fre

  • LifeProof Fre Series Waterproof Case for Galaxy S8

    $76.18 MSRP $89.99
    View
    on Amazon
Mujjo Leather Case

  • Mujjo Leather Case for Galaxy S8

    $44.95 MSRP $44.95
    View
    on Amazon
Olixar Premium Genuine Leather Case

  • Olixar Premium Genuine Leather Case Galaxy S8

    $21.49 MSRP $21.49
    View
    on MobileFun.com
Olixar FlexiShield Ultra-Thin

  • Olixar FlexiShield Ultra-Thin Galaxy S8

    $9.99 MSRP $9.99
    View
    on Amazon
Olixar Executive Wallet

  • Olixar Executive Wallet Case Galaxy S8

    $21.50 MSRP $21.50
    View
    on MobileFun.com
Toast Wood Cover

  • Toast Case Galaxy S8

    $34.00 MSRP $34.00
    View
    on Toast
Antenna79 ReachCase

  • Antenna79 Reach Case for Galaxy S8

    $45.00 MSRP $45.00
    View
    on Antenna79
Antenna79 Pong Case

  • Antenna79 Pong Case for Galaxy S8

    $40.00 MSRP $40.00
    View
    on Antenna79
gs8 case roundup main
See larger image
Jason Cipriani/IDG

A phone this expensive deserves some protection

Samsung’s Galaxy S8 and S8+ are two of the best-looking devices we’ve ever seen.

With both premium models coming with a premium price tag, you may want to protect your phone with a case. Not to mention, adding a case somehow makes it easier to find the horribly placed fingerprint reader consistently.

Shopping for cases isn’t an easy process. You have to mix a bit of your personal style with a level of protection you’re willing to live with, while at the same time not breaking the bank.

Good news! We’ve tested over 40 different cases, ranging from big, bulky hardcore protection to super slim cases you barely even notice.

Each case we tested is available for both sizes of the S8, with links provided to each version when possible.

samsung galaxy s8 s8 plus s view flip resized
See larger image
Samsung

  • Samsung Galaxy S8 S-View Flip Cover with Kickstand,...

    $32.99 MSRP $59.99
    View
    on Amazon

  • Samsung Galaxy S8+ S-View Flip Cover with Kickstand,...

    $29.85 MSRP $59.99
    View
    on Amazon

Samsung S-View Flip Cover

Samsung’s S-View Flip Cover does more than just protect your phone. The semi-transparent cover protects your screen while keeping the Always-On Display visible. And you can manipulate the case so that it doubles as a stand, making it easy to watch a movie on a flight or video chat with a loved on on your desk.

A magnet in the cover wakes and puts the phone to sleep when it’s opened or closed.

One downside to the S-View Flip is that the case covers the volume and Bixby buttons on the left side of the phone, making them difficult to quickly find.

samsung galaxy s8 s8 plus caseology parralax vault vault2 resized
See larger image
Caseology

  • Caseology [Vault Series I] for Samsung Galaxy S8

    $9.99 MSRP $21.99
    View
    on Amazon

  • Caseology [Vault Series I] for Samsung Galaxy S8+

    $9.99 MSRP $21.99
    View
    on Amazon

Caseology Vault and Parallax Series

Caseology’s Vault and Parallax Series cases are similar, yet subtly different. Both cases are available on Amazon for under $14.

The Parallax Series case is two pieces, with a small plastic bumper covering the top, bottom, and corners of your phone. Caseology adds a geometric pattern of sorts on the back of the Parallax series.

The Vault (and Vault II) series cases are all one piece and lack the extra bumper piece to the case.

Both series of cases include the same button covers, which I found easy to find and press when not looking at my phone (when taking it out of my pocket, for example).

Either case proves you don’t have to break your bank account for a case that looks good.

samsung galaxy s8 s8 plus caseology legion resized
See larger image
Caseology

  • Caseology [Legion Series] for Samsung Galaxy S8

    $12.99 MSRP $29.99
    View
    on Amazon

  • Caseology [Legion Series] for Samsung Galaxy S8+

    $12.99 MSRP $29.99
    View
    on Amazon

Caseology Legion Series

Caseology’s Legion Series is a more protective case than the Parallax or Vault Series. Doing away with the added bumper, the back of the Legion is almost entirely covered in plastic (TPU to be exact).

The case itself is a bit heavier than its two, less equipped, alternatives, but that’s expected with a heavier duty case.

Again, the buttons are easy to find and press, and have a pleasant “click” to them.

samsung galaxy s8 s8 plus caseology fairmont coastline resized
See larger image
Caseology

  • Caseology [Coastline Series] for Samsung Galaxy S8

    $11.99 MSRP $29.99
    View
    on Amazon

  • Caseology [Fairmont Series] for Samsung Galaxy S8

    $13.99 MSRP $24.99
    View
    on Amazon

Caseology Coastline and Fairmont Series

The Caseology Coastline case is for someone who wants protection but wants to see the color and design of the S8. The Coastline is a clear case that looks more like a bumper, with added protection for the back of the phone as well. A single line of color wraps around the back of the case, with Orchid Gray and Frost Gray available from Caseology.

The Fairmont Series case hugs the back of the S8, with little protection to the front of the phone. The Fairmont’s back is made of faux-leather, giving it a luxurious look and feel in your hand without the added expense. Cutouts for the buttons, microSD slot, and bottom ports are present.

The Fairmont case is my favorite out of the Caseology cases I tested for the simple reason that it gets out of the way, but still protects my phone from the occasional drop.

samsung galaxy s8 s8 plus uag plasma pathfinder resized
See larger image
Urban Armor Gear

  • UAG Samsung Galaxy S8 Pathfinder Feather-Light Rugged...

    $29.95 MSRP $34.95
    View
    on Amazon

  • UAG Samsung Galaxy S8+ Pathfinder Feather-Light Rugged...

    $29.95 MSRP $39.95
    View
    on Amazon

Urban Armor Gear Plasma and Pathfinder

Urban Armor Gear (UAG) Cases are designed for those with an active lifestyle, or, if we’re being honest, the clumsy among us.

UAG’s Plasma and Pathfinder cases look nearly identical, save for the semi-transparent backing on the Plasma line.

Both cases are reinforced in the corners and feel sturdy when holding your phone. I particularly like the way UAG has customized the button covers.

Most cases use cover buttons with a material similar to the side of the case itself, sometimes making it hard to distinguish between the case and, say, the power button. That’s not possible with either of these UAG cases.

Overall, UAG cases have a very industrial look that’s sure to appeal to some.

samsung galaxy s8 s8 plus uag metropolis resized
See larger image
Urban Armor Gear

  • UAG Samsung Galaxy S8 Metropolis Feather-Light Rugged...

    $34.95 MSRP $39.95
    View
    on Amazon

  • UAG Samsung Galaxy S8+ Metropolis Feather-Light Rugged...

    $34.95 MSRP $39.95
    View
    on Amazon

Urban Armor Gear Metropolis

UAG’s Metropolis covers your entire phone, with a magnetic flap that latches onto the back of the case. A panel inside the flap doubles as a wallet, with enough room to hold a credit or debit card and an ID card.

The case itself is easy to grip, due to its rubberized material and bumpy texture.

My concern with the Metropolis case is how the front cover is connected to the case when opened. Instead of a hinge that runs the length of the case, there’s a section about one-third the length of the phone that connects the two.

The result is a cover that’s easy to move and wiggle, revealing the display underneath (say, when it’s thrown into a purse and bumping against your keys).

samsung galaxy s8 s8 plus incipio dual pro resized
See larger image
Incipio

  • Incipio DualPro Case for Samsung Galaxy S8 -...

    $17.98 MSRP $26.85
    View
    on Amazon

  • Incipio DualPro Case for Samsung Galaxy S8+ -...

    $16.98 MSRP $29.99
    View
    on Amazon

Incipio DualPro

Incipio’s DualPro line is made up of two different parts: a liner encases your phone, and a plastic shell designed to take the brunt of the damage.

The DualPro is far from bulky but gives the impression that it will protect your device from drops from your desk or when getting out off the car and it goes skidding across the parking lot.

The top of the DualPro’s frame is more rounded than competing cases I’ve tested. In turn, the case doesn’t feel like an abrupt end to the screen’s smooths surface.

samsung galaxy s8 s8 plus incipio octane resized
See larger image
Incipio

  • Incipio Octane Case for Samsung Galaxy S8 - Black

    $22.97 MSRP $24.99
    View
    on Amazon

  • Incipio Octane Case for Samsung Galaxy S8+ - Black

    $14.95 MSRP $24.99
    View
    on Amazon

Incipio Octane

For those who don’t want a lot of bulk, the Octane is a happy medium of not too bulky, yet providing more protection than ultra-thin cases.

A rubberized grip with lines throughout wraps around the edges of the Octane case, with the back of the case having a smooth finish. It’s a mixture of a semi-slick and grippy surface.

The buttons on either side of the phone are covered by the case. I’m not a fan of the material on the buttons due to it feeling similar enough to the sides that I had a hard time locating them by feel.

samsung galaxy s8 s8 plus incipio ngp ngp advanched resized
See larger image
Incipio

  • Incipio NGP Case for Samsung Galaxy S8 - Black

    $19.50 MSRP $19.99
    View
    on Amazon

  • Incipio NGP Case for Samsung Galaxy S8+ - Black

    $18.99 MSRP $19.99
    View
    on Amazon

Incipio NGP and NGP Advanced

The NGP and NGP Advanced cases are Incipios equivalent to a budget-friendly case. Lacking any layered protection, either case is still capable of taking a drop.

The sole difference between the two models is that the NGP Advanced boasts a textured back, making it easier to grip whereas the standard NGP is smooth from edge to edge.

The buttons on either case stick out slightly from the edge of the case making them easy to find and press.

I prefer the NGP Advanced due to the textured back adding a premium feel to the case.

samsung galaxy s8 s8 plus incipio esquire series resized
See larger image
Incipio

  • Incipio Esquire Series Case for Samsung Galaxy S8...

    $24.11 MSRP $32.49
    View
    on Amazon

  • Incipio Esquire Series Case for Samsung Galaxy S8+ -...

    $34.93 MSRP $34.99
    View
    on Amazon

Incipio Esquire Series

Incipio’s Esquire Series Carnaby case is my favorite out of the group I received. It’s the perfect combination of a slim profile, stylish design, and an added layer of protection.

The back of the case is covered in fabric, as opposed to some variant of rubber, silicone or both. The Carnaby doesn’t add a lot of bulk, and still, features the rounded edges where the case and the display meet.

samsung galaxy s8 s8 plus tech21 evo check black blue white resized
See larger image
Tech 21

  • Tech 21 Evo Check Galaxy S8

    $39.95 MSRP $39.95
    View
    on Tech 21

  • Tech 21 Evo Check Galaxy S8+

    $39.95 MSRP $39.95
    View
    on Tech 21

Tech 21 Evo Check

The Evo Check reminds me more of an inexpensive silicone case I used to have for a BlackBerry Pearl, only the Evo Check is sturdier and more expensive.

Available in four different colors, each one is slightly transparent and has a diamond pattern to add a bit of flair to the look.

The case itself is slick and just feels weird in my hand, though I can’t pinpoint exactly why.

samsung galaxy s8 s8 plus tech21 evo wallet resized
See larger image
Tech 21

  • Tech 21 Evo Wallet Case Galaxy S8

    $49.95 MSRP $49.95
    View
    on Tech 21

  • Tech 21 Evo Wallet Case Galaxy S8+

    $49.95 MSRP $49.95
    View
    on Tech 21

Tech 21 Evo Wallet

This case has a unique design in that you can use it with or without the cover, which also acts as a place to hold your credit cards and ID.

The back of the Evo Wallet is made of the same material as the Evo Check, and I’m still not sold on it, but I do like this case overall.

The front cover is firmly held in place when the case is closed. When you’d rather use a regular wallet, you can detach the lid and use a piece Tech21 includes in the package to fill in the void left where the cover used to connect to the case.

I briefly enjoyed used this case with the Galaxy Note 7 (RIP) and can say I feel the same way about it on the Galaxy S8.

samsung galaxy s8 s8 plus speck presidio clear grip resized
See larger image
Speck

  • Speck Products Cell Presidio Clear Cell Phone Case for...

    $24.99 MSRP $39.95
    View
    on Amazon

  • Speck Products Presidio Clear Cell Phone Case for...

    $37.99 MSRP $44.95
    View
    on Amazon

Speck Presidio, Presidio Clear, Presidio Grip

I received the trio of Speck’s staple cases to test: The Presidio, Presidio Clear, and Presidio Grip.

If you’ve owned one of these Speck cases in the past, not much has changed with the S8 versions. Each case is sturdy and offers a decent grip—especially the Grip model, of course.

The buttons on the cases have a little bit of play if not pressed in the middle, and that can get annoying over time.

All in all, Speck delivered the same experience it always has with these cases. That is to say, those who like Speck products will feel right at home. Those who don’t like Speck’s products, well, we tested a few dozen other cases.

samsung galaxy s8 s8 plus vrs high pro shield resized
See larger image
VRS Design

  • VRS Design High Pro Shield Galaxy S8

    $29.99 MSRP $29.99
    View
    on VRS Design

  • VRS Design High Pro Shield Galaxy S8+

    $29.99 MSRP $29.99
    View
    on VRS Design

VRS Design High Pro Shield

Using a two piece design, the High Pro Shield is made primarily of polycarbonate with a TPU bumper—par for the course with most cases of this style.

My only negative about the case is that it doesn’t tightly fit the phone, with the edges having some play in them. Meaning, I can press down on either side, and the case comes away from the phone itself.

samsung galaxy s8 s8 plus vrs simpli mod resized
See larger image
VRS Design

  • VRS Design Simpli Mod Galaxy S8

    $24.99 MSRP $24.99
    View
    on VRS Design

  • VRS Design Simpli Mod Galaxy S8+

    $24.99 MSRP $24.99
    View
    on VRS Design

VRS Design Simpli Mod

The Simpli Mod is a simple case (ha) that isn’t overbearing. It’s leather back with off-color stitching is attractive, and takes away the slippery glass back of the S8.

Forgoing protection that wraps around the entire display, the Simpli Mod also skips covering up the phone’s buttons.

The plastic sides of the case come up a bit further than the screen, meaning you can set your phone face down and not worry about scratching it. I’m not sure I like it, but some people certainly will.

samsung galaxy s8 s8 plus vrs terra guard series resized
See larger image
VRS Design

  • VRS Design Terra Guard Galaxy S8

    $34.99 MSRP $34.99
    View
    on VRS Design

  • VRS Design Terra Guard Galaxy S8+

    $34.99 MSRP $34.99
    View
    on VRS Design

VRS Design Terra Guard

The Terra Guard case is by far the most rugged case VRS Design sent me—both in looks and design.

It reminds me a lot of the UAG cases we covered earlier in the roundup, in that it has an industrial look to it. The edges aren’t rounded, instead offering a flat corner to absorb a bounce or two.

The back is multi-textured and feels slick, with the sides adding grip to the case. The case is made of two parts, as nearly the entire back comes off of the internal portion of the case.

samsung galaxy s8 s8 plus vrs damda folder damda glide resized
See larger image
VRS Design

  • VRS Design Damda Glide Galaxy S8

    $39.99 MSRP $39.99
    View
    on VRS Design

  • VRS Design Damda Glide Galaxy S8+

    $39.99 MSRP $39.99
    View
    on VRS Design

VRS Design Damda Glide and Damda Folder

The Damda Glide and Damda Folder series are two different takes on how a wallet smartphone case should work. The Glide is the most familiar, with a horizontal sliding panel on the back of the case that reveals your cards.

The Folder looks more like a Star Trek gadget than a case when it’s opened, with a vertical panel flipping down on the backside of the case.

I’ve never been a huge fan of wallet cases due to the added thickness and bulk required to store cards. That said, I think the Damda Glide does a phenomenal job of minimizing added thickness while providing another feature. It’s the model I would go with if I had to choose.

samsung galaxy s8 s8 plus vrs damda layered resized
See larger image
VRS Design

  • VRS Design Layered Dandy Galaxy S8

    $34.99 MSRP $34.99
    View
    on VRS Design

  • VRS Design Layered Dandy Galaxy S8+

    $34.99 MSRP $34.99
    View
    on VRS Design

VRS Design Layered Dandy

The Layered Dandy is my favorite case from VRS Design. It’s well built, has a beautiful leather cover and a crisp “click” when the magnetic latch closes, covering the S8’s display.

Inside the cover, there are three slots for cards and IDs, as well as a larger section for miscellaneous paper and perhaps some cash.

samsung galaxy s8 s8 plus vrs crustal bumper resized
See larger image
VRS Design

  • VRS Design Crystal Bumper Galaxy S8

    $29.99 MSRP $29.99
    View
    on VRS Design

  • VRS Design Crystal Bumper Galaxy S8+

    $29.99 MSRP $29.99
    View
    on VRS Design

VRS Design Crystal Bumper

Remember when bumpers were all the rage? No? Well, then you never bought an iPhone 4. But that’s beside the point — the VRS Design Crustal Bumper covers the sides and the back of your Galaxy S8.

It’s clear, as the name implies, save for the lone color matched strip on the backside curve of the case.

It’s a tad on the slippery side, but should still provide more grip than the S8 sans case. For someone who wants to protect the new S8 without covering up the design, the Crystal Bumper delivers.

samsung galaxy s8 s8 plus griffin survivor strong survivor clear resized
See larger image
Griffin

  • Griffin Survivor Clear Case for Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus

    $14.99 MSRP $19.95
    View
    on Amazon

  • Griffin Survivor Clear Case for Samsung Galaxy S8

    $14.99 MSRP $19.95
    View
    on Amazon

Griffin Survivor Clear and Survivor Strong Series

Griffin Survivor Clear and Survivor Strong both feel like premium cases without the same price tag.

The Clear isn’t as rugged, rated to protect your phone from a fall of 4 feet, whereas the Survivor can withstand a drop of 7 feet.

The Survivor does add some bulk and weight to the S8, but that’s a tradeoff you have to make for the added protection.

Both finishes are smooth, but not to the point where you will worry about the S8 slipping out of your hand.

The biggest drawback to either case is how stiff and challenging the buttons are to press.

Out of the two cases, I would pick the Survivor every time. At $29 it can’t be beat.

samsung galaxy s8 s8 plus supcase full body rugged case resized
See larger image
Supcase

  • SUPCASE Galaxy S8 Case, Unicorn Beetle PRO Series

    $17.98 MSRP $17.99
    View
    on Amazon

  • SUPCASE Samsung Galaxy S8+ Case, Unicorn Beetle PRO...

    $17.99 MSRP $17.99
    View
    on Amazon

Supcase Unicorn Beetle Pro Series

Weird name for a decent case, right? Consisting of three pieces, the Unicorn Beetle Pro case has a rubber bumper, a shell, and a holster.

As a testament to its durability, I had a heck of a time taking apart the bumper and the shell. I bent the bumper to the point where I expected it to break, and yet it survived and was installed on my phone a few snaps later. That was after watching an installation video Supcase made for users.

The plain black model is a couple of dollars cheaper than colored versions of this case, with yet another version including a screen protector that adds a bit more to the price.

Even with the S8’s water and dust proof rating, Supcase has included plugs for the bottom ports to help prevent anything from getting in there.

samsung galaxy s8 s8 plus coveron clearguard resized
See larger image
CoverON

  • CoverON ClearGuard Series Galaxy S8 Clear Case

    $8.99 MSRP $8.99
    View
    on Amazon

  • CoverON ClearGuard Series Case for Galaxy S8 Plus

    $8.99 MSRP $8.99
    View
    on Amazon

CoverON ClearGuard Series Clear Case

Expectations for a $9 case aren’t typically too high. Usually, the case will do its job, and prevent a nice scratch or gash on the corner of a device and that’s about it.

With that mindset, the CoverON ClearGuard case does exactly what it should. It’s made of a flexible plastic material that has a bit of give to it, but not too much.

Overall, the ClearGuard case isn’t a bad case. Disappointingly, however, after purchasing the case and taking it out of the packaging I realized it shipped with small scratches on the corners of the case.

The scratches aren’t a deal breaker, but it’s obvious the time and care that’s typically spent on producing more expensive cases are an area where CoverON saved some cash.

samsung galaxy s8 s8 plus spigen slim armor case resized
See larger image
Spigen

  • Spigen Slim Armor Galaxy S8 Case - Metal Slate

    $29.99 MSRP $29.99
    View
    on Amazon

  • Spigen Slim Armor Galaxy S8 Plus - Metal Slate

    $34.99 MSRP $34.99
    View
    on Amazon

Spigen Slim Armor

A smartphone case with a kickstand is pretty neat, or at least the idea of one is. The Spigen Slim Armor case has a metal kickstand that folds out from the back of the case, propping up your phone for a Netflix binge or video calls.

Made of TPU and polycarbonate, the Slim Armor doesn’t add too much in the way of bulk and weight to the S8’s footprint.

Included with the case is a little pamphlet informing you not to worry if the kickstand comes out of the case, as it can easily be reattached. Which is nice to know it can be put back, but unfortunate that the company didn’t make it a permanent fixture.

Also, the power button on the case I received only is one of the worst I’ve used. It’s a combination of being too stiff, while being bigger than the real power button, making it hard to know if you’re pressing in just the right spot.

samsung galaxy s8 s8 plus maxboost msnap case resized
See larger image
Maxboost

  • Maxboost Galaxy S8 Case mSnap [Black] Samsung Galaxy...

    $9.99 MSRP $13.99
    View
    on Amazon

  • Maxboost Galaxy S8 Plus Case mSnap [Black] Samsung...

    $9.99 MSRP $13.99
    View
    on Amazon

Maxboost mSnap case

Wanna know a secret? Outside of doing so when required for work, I never use a case on my smartphones. I don’t like the added bulk of any case, and I don’t like covering up the design. Teams of people worked hard to get a phone to look the way it does, especially the Galaxy S8, and I want to let it shine.

But, I may be changing my mind. I ordered the Maxboost mSnap case off Amazon and have yet to take it off my personal S8.

It’s slim, lightweight, and doesn’t take away too much from the overall design.

samsung galaxy s8 s8 plus flexguard s8plus resized
See larger image
Patchworks

  • Patchworks Flexguard Case in Black for Samsung Galaxy...

    $9.95 MSRP $18.00
    View
    on Amazon

  • Patchworks Flexguard Case in Black for Samsung Galaxy...

    $9.95 MSRP $18.00
    View
    on Amazon

Patchworks Flexguard

The Flexguard from Patchworks is a case I want to like, but just can’t. The back of the case has an attractive design that reminds me of a Transformer (due to the logo) and the dashboard of a car. I don’t know.

However, the case is far from tight on the S8 and is very easy to pull away from the phone. Eventually, dust and lint are bound to get between the back of the phone and the case and scratch what you’re trying to protect.

In short, it’s a good looking case that could benefit from being more rigid.

samsung galaxy s8 s8 plus otterbox defender series resized
See larger image
Otterbox

  • OtterBox DEFENDER SERIES for Samsung Galaxy S8

    $22.99 MSRP $49.95
    View
    on Amazon

  • OtterBox DEFENDER SERIES for Samsung Galaxy S8+

    $32.68 MSRP $59.95
    View
    on Amazon

Otterbox Defender Series

Otterbox is a brand name synonymous with cases that are built like a tank. Most notably, the Defender Series case.

The Defender Series for the S8 has three different pieces, not including the belt holster. It’s a pain to take apart, but once your phone is in it, there’s little to worry about when it comes to dropping the phone.

For the S8 Defender Series, Otterbox releases a screenless case, so you’ll need to buy a screen protector if you want one.

The Defender case is big, bulky, and exactly what a lot of people want in a case.

samsung galaxy s8 s8 plus otterbox strada folio resized
See larger image
Otterbox

  • OtterBox STRADA SERIES for Samsung Galaxy S8

    $33.99 MSRP $49.95
    View
    on Amazon

  • OtterBox STRADA SERIES for Samsung Galaxy S8+

    $32.82 MSRP $59.95
    View
    on Amazon

Otterbox Strada Folio Series

I wouldn’t call the Strada Folio Series a wallet case, but it’s close. A front panel protects the S8’s display and is secured with a magnetic latch. The inside of the panel that covers the screen has a slot for a credit card or ID, but that’s about it.

The case itself is made of leather and feels comfortable in my hand. The ports are open, and when the case is open, the same magnetic clasp lines up to keep the front panel out of your way.

It’d be good if the case doubled as a stand for watching a movie or what have you. That said, the Strada Folio is a solid case that happens to offer Otterbox-style protection.

samsung galaxy s8 s8 plus otterbox symetry commuter series resized
See larger image
Otterbox

  • OtterBox COMMUTER SERIES for Samsung Galaxy S8

    $24.00 MSRP $39.95
    View
    on Amazon

  • OtterBox COMMUTER SERIES for Samsung Galaxy S8+

    $30.49 MSRP $49.95
    View
    on Amazon

Otterbox Commuter and Symmetry Series

The two remaining staples of the Otterbox lineup are the Commuter and Symmetry Series cases.

The Commuter features a two-tier design, with a rubber insert that you put on the phone and a heavy duty plastic back. The ports on the bottom are protected, which can be annoying to deal with if you are always plugging headphones or a USB-C cable into the case. The moment you pick up a phone with a Commuter case, you know it’s a solid case.

The Symmetry case is the lesser-equipped sibling to the Commuter and Defender Series, in that it forgoes separate layers of protection. Instead, you put your phone in the case, and that’s it—you don’t have to deal with snapping a rubber case into a plastic housing.

Out of the two, Commuter is going to offer a bit more protection, while Symmetry is going to be lighter and easier to manage on a daily basis.

samsung galaxy s8 s8 plus dbarnd skins resized
See larger image
Dbrand

dbrand Skins

For those who loathe cases but still want a layer of protection, no matter how small, precision-cut skins are a good option. It doesn't offer any real impact protection, but you'll protect your phone from scratches without changing its shape.

Dbrand skins sent me a few samples of their S8 and S8 Plus skins. I only received the back panel, but the company also makes pieces to cover above and below the display, as well as around the camera lens.

I would be lying if I didn’t hesitate to follow the company’s instructions when applying the case. Here, watch this YouTube video that lays out the process.

You see the irony here, right? Applying external heat to a device built by a company that let the Note 7’s battery issues slip through?

But I digress.

After I got over my fears, I applied the skin and am rather pleased with how it came out. It’s a tad misaligned (newbie mistake) but it’ll work for now.

It'll cost you about $9 for just the back panel. Around $16 for back, front panels, and the camera cover.

(Galaxy S8Galaxy S8+)

olixar exoshield
See larger image
Olixar

  • Olixar ExoShield Tough Snap-On Galaxy S8

    $10.99 MSRP $10.99
    View
    on MobileFun.com

  • Olixar ExoShield Tough Snap-On Galaxy S8+

    $10.99 MSRP $10.99
    View
    on MobileFun.com

Olixar Exoshield Tough Snap-On

At first glance, the ExoShield Tough Snap-On looks to be a standard two-piece case, with a black bumper-like portion and then a clear back. Upon further inspection, you’ll see that it’s a single piece that the S8 slips into. The clear back lets you still show off your S8 color preference, but one downside is the edges that hug the display come up a bit further than I’d like. It doesn’t get in the way of swiping across the display, but it does appear to cover part of the curved screen. Also, the corners are a bit boxy, though that will presumably help it absorb a crash landing.

olixar x duo
See larger image
Olixar

  • Olixar X-Duo Galaxy S8

    $21.49 MSRP $21.49
    View
    on MobileFun.com

  • Olixar X-Duo Galaxy S8+

    $21.49 MSRP $21.49
    View
    on MobileFun.com

Olixar X-Duo

Out of all the Olixar cases on this list, the X-Duo delivers the best bang for your buck. The case is made of two parts: A hard plastic bumper surrounds the edges of the S8 and a soft shell covers the back. The case forgoes any complicated installation process, with the S8 snapping in without any fuss or multiple steps. Unlike other S8 cases, the X-Duo has separate cutouts for the fingerprint sensor, camera lens, and flash, thus making the fingerprint sensor a little easier to find by feel.

olixar amourdillo
See larger image
Olixar

  • Olixar ArmourDillo Galaxy S8

    $13.99 MSRP $13.99
    View
    on MobileFun.com

  • Olixar ArmourDillo Galaxy S8+

    $13.99 MSRP $13.99
    View
    on MobileFun.com

Olixar ArmourDillo

Made of two pieces, the Olixar ArmourDillo offers an added layer of protection without breaking your bank account. A kickstand is integrated into the back of the case for landscape propping, though it seems a bit flimsy. 

My biggest complaint about the case is the overall feel of the material. It’s rough, especially on the edges, though perhaps it will wear down a bit with extended use.

lifeproof fre case
See larger image
LifeProof

  • LifeProof Fre Series Waterproof Case for Galaxy S8

    $76.18 MSRP $89.99
    View
    on Amazon

  • LifeProof Fre Series Waterproof Case for Galaxy S8+

    $70.06 MSRP $89.99
    View
    on Amazon

LifeProof Fre

With added protection comes added bulk. Lifeproof’s Fre case brings both, though not as much bulk as you’d expect. The waterproof housing includes a charging port cover, along with a headphone jack flap that screws closed.

A screen protector covers the front of the device, and is surrounded by one of four color combinations (including a couple funky ones like purple and teal). One downside, however, is that you’ll need to carry around the bundled headphone dongle if you want to use the 3.5mm port.

mujjo leather case
See larger image
Mujjo

  • Mujjo Leather Case for Galaxy S8

    $44.95 MSRP $44.95
    View
    on Amazon

  • Mujjo Leather Case for Galaxy S8+

    $49.95 MSRP $49.95
    View
    on Amazon

Mujjo Leather Case

Available in tan or black, the Mujjo leather case looks similar to the one Apple makes for its iPhone 7. With neat cutouts that allow easy access to the side buttons and the bottom ports, the Mujjo case hugs the dual-curved edge display without getting in the way.

Since it’s made of leather, the case will take on a look of its own the longer you use it. Out of all the cases I have tested on the S8, this is by far my favorite, combining a slim profile with premium materials in an ideal package.

olixar leather case S8
See larger image
Olixar

  • Olixar Premium Genuine Leather Case Galaxy S8

    $21.49 MSRP $21.49
    View
    on MobileFun.com

  • Olixar Premium Genuine Leather Case Galaxy S8+

    $21.49 MSRP $21.49
    View
    on MobileFun.com

Olixar Premium Genuine Leather Case

Much like Mujjo’s approach for its S8 case, the Premium Genuine Leather case from Olixar wraps the phone in a leather cover. It’s a bit thicker than Mujjo’s offering, and adds a metal ring around the cutout for the camera and fingerprint sensor on the S8’s back.

A stitched racing stripe adorns the back of the case, breaking up the otherwise mundane black color. One issue I had with the sample case I received is the back cutout. It slants slightly to the right, and is sure to drive me mad over time.

At just under $22, however, it’s significantly cheaper than Mujjo’s $89 offering, so I guess slight blemishes are to be expected.

olixar thin case
See larger image
Olixar

  • Olixar FlexiShield Ultra-Thin Galaxy S8

    $9.99 MSRP $9.99
    View
    on Amazon

  • Olixar FlexiShield Ultra-Thin Galaxy S8+

    MSRP $9.99
    View
    on Amazon

Olixar FlexiShield Ultra-Thin

The Olixar FlexiShield Ultra-Thin case lives up to its name a bit too much. For starters, the material is far too thin and flimsy to offer much protection. It’s so thin in fact, that a simple swipe across the screen of the S8 often catches the edge of the case and pulls it away from the sides. Not only will this allow dust and debris to get inside, I’m not entirely convinced the case will be able to stay on the phone.

olixar wallet
See larger image
Olixar

  • Olixar Executive Wallet Case Galaxy S8

    $21.50 MSRP $21.50
    View
    on MobileFun.com

  • Olixar Executive Wallet Case Galaxy S8+

    $21.49 MSRP $21.49
    View
    on MobileFun.com

Olixar Executive Wallet

Samsung Pay on the S8 cuts down on the number of cards you need to carry, but if you still want to keep some around, Olixar’s Executive Wallet Case is the ideal solution. It lets you store two cards inside the front flap, which pulls double duty as a viewing stand.

The case looks nice, but it also feels incredibly cheap. Overall, it’s a tad too big for the phone, so there is plenty of play and movement on the front cover. Additionally, the back cutouts weren’t aligned on the sample I received, so part of the leather covered the flash.

toast case
See larger image
Toast

  • Toast Case Galaxy S8

    $34.00 MSRP $34.00
    View
    on Toast

  • Toast Case Galaxy S8+

    $34.00 MSRP $34.00
    View
    on Toast

Toast Wood Cover

It took me two attempts to successfully apply the Toast wood skin to my S8. The first time I rushed it, so the ports didn’t quite line up. Then, when I attempted to remove the case to fix it, it broke. Thankfully, Toast has a “butterfingers” policy and will remake a case for those who struggle with installation. The second time around, I slowed down and applied it without issue.

Each Toast cover is laser etched, complete with custom icons or text etched into real wood. They look awesome, if you take the time to put it on properly, that is.

reachcase s8
See larger image
Antenna79

  • Antenna79 Reach Case for Galaxy S8

    $45.00 MSRP $45.00
    View
    on Antenna79

  • Antenna79 Reach Case for Galaxy S8+

    $45.00 MSRP $45.00
    View
    on Antenna79

Antenna79 ReachCase

The ReachCase is an unassuming case with a trick up its sleeve: Nestled between the phone and the plastic back is technology meant to boost your phone’s wireless reception. To eke out every last bit of performance, there’s even an extendable antenna that slides out from the bottom of the case.

According to Antenna79, the ReachCase should boost reception an average of 3dBm, and in my testing, I got about 2dBm gain when using the case. (For reference, each bar in the status bar is equivalent to roughly 10dBm.)

The only downside to the ReachCase is its buttons—they are very stiff and hard to press, almost to the point of not being usable. It’s also only compatible with AT&T and T-Mobile variants of the Galaxy S8, so you’re out of luck if you have a Verizon or Sprint model.

pong galaxy s8 back
See larger image
Antenna79

  • Antenna79 Pong Case for Galaxy S8

    $40.00 MSRP $40.00
    View
    on Antenna79

  • Antenna79 Pong Case for Galaxy S8+

    $50.00 MSRP $50.00
    View
    on Antenna79

Antenna79 Pong Case

For those who are leery of cellular signals' effect on our bodies, the Pong Case was built for you. But while the Pong Case uses similar technology to the ReachCase, it isn’t meant to boost your cell signal. Rather it blocks cellular radiation emitted by your phone. It may sound like a gimmick, but the Pong case has actually been tested and verified to cut down on the amount of radiation emitted by phones.

As far as the case itself, it’s a small, nondescript affair with cutouts to expose the buttons. Out of the two Antenna79 cases I tested, I would choose this one over the ReachCase.

