Galaxy S8 and S8+ case roundup: Protect your investment in style

For those who loathe cases but still want a layer of protection, no matter how small, precision-cut skins are a good option. It doesn't offer any real impact protection, but you'll protect your phone from scratches without changing its shape.
Dbrand skins sent me a few samples of their S8 and S8 Plus skins. I only received the back panel, but the company also makes pieces to cover above and below the display, as well as around the camera lens.
I would be lying if I didn’t hesitate to follow the company’s instructions when applying the case. Here, watch this YouTube video that lays out the process.
You see the irony here, right? Applying external heat to a device built by a company that let the Note 7’s battery issues slip through?
But I digress.
After I got over my fears, I applied the skin and am rather pleased with how it came out. It’s a tad misaligned (newbie mistake) but it’ll work for now.
It'll cost you about $9 for just the back panel. Around $16 for back, front panels, and the camera cover.
(Galaxy S8 / Galaxy S8+)