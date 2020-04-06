What is Node.js? The JavaScript runtime explained

Node.js is a lean, fast, cross-platform JavaScript runtime environment that is useful for both servers and desktop applications

Contributing Editor, InfoWorld |

What is Node.js? The JavaScript runtime explained
Thinkstock

Scalability, latency, and throughput are key performance indicators for web servers. Keeping the latency low and the throughput high while scaling up and out is not easy. Node.js is a JavaScript runtime environment that achieves low latency and high throughput by taking a “non-blocking” approach to serving requests. In other words, Node.js wastes no time or resources on waiting for I/O requests to return.

In the traditional approach to creating web servers, for each incoming request or connection the server spawns a new thread of execution or even forks a new process to handle the request and send a response. Conceptually, this makes perfect sense, but in practice it incurs a great deal of overhead.

While spawning threads incurs less memory and CPU overhead than forking processes, it can still be inefficient. The presence of a large number of threads can cause a heavily loaded system to spend precious cycles on thread scheduling and context switching, which adds latency and imposes limits on scalability and throughput.

Node.js takes a different approach. It runs a single-threaded event loop registered with the system to handle connections, and each new connection causes a JavaScript callback function to fire. The callback function can handle requests with non-blocking I/O calls, and if necessary can spawn threads from a pool to execute blocking or CPU-intensive operations and to load-balance across CPU cores. Node’s approach to scaling with callback functions requires less memory to handle more connections than most competitive architectures that scale with threads, including Apache HTTP Server, the various Java application servers, IIS and ASP.NET, and Ruby on Rails.

Node.js turns out to be quite useful for desktop applications in addition to servers. Also note that Node applications aren’t limited to pure JavaScript. You can use any language that transpiles to JavaScript, for example TypeScript and CoffeeScript. Node.js incorporates the Google Chrome V8 JavaScript engine, which supports ECMAScript 2015 (ES6) syntax without any need for an ES6-to-ES5 transpiler such as Babel.

Much of Node’s utility comes from its large package library, which is accessible from the npm command. NPM, the Node package manager, is part of the standard Node.js installation, although it has its own website.

Some JavaScript history

In 1995 Brendan Eich, then a contractor to Netscape, created the JavaScript language to run in Web browsers—in 10 days, as the story goes. JavaScript was initially intended to enable animations and other manipulations of the browser document object model (DOM). A version of JavaScript for the Netscape Enterprise Server was introduced shortly afterwards.

The name JavaScript was chosen for marketing purposes, as Sun’s Java language was widely hyped at the time. In fact, the JavaScript language was actually based primarily on the Scheme and Self languages, with superficial Java-like semantics.

Initially, many programmers dismissed JavaScript as useless for “real work” because its interpreter ran an order of magnitude more slowly than compiled languages. That changed as several research efforts aimed at making JavaScript faster began to bear fruit. Most prominently, the open-source Google Chrome V8 JavaScript engine, which does just-in-time compilation, inlining, and dynamic code optimization, can actually outperform C++ code for some loads, and outperforms Python for most use cases.

Related:

Martin Heller is a contributing editor and reviewer for InfoWorld. Formerly a web and Windows programming consultant, he developed databases, software, and websites from 1986 to 2010. More recently, he has served as VP of technology and education at Alpha Software and chairman and CEO at Tubifi.

ITWorld DealPost: The best in tech deals and discounts.
  
Shop Tech Products at Amazon