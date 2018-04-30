Windows 10 April 2018 update: Key enterprise features

At long last, Microsoft has begun rolling out its spring update for Windows 10, version 1803. Following the six-month release cycle of previous feature updates, including the Creators Update in April 2017 and the Fall Creators Update in October 2017, version 1803 was expected in late March or early April 2018; however, the late discovery of a serious bug delayed the release until April 30. Coded-named Redstone 4, the new release is called, imaginatively, the Windows 10 April 2018 Update.

We’ve been tracking the Insider Preview builds of 1803 as they’ve rolled out. Here are the new features that enterprise users and IT should note.

(See page 2 of this story for key enterprise features in the previous release, the Windows 10 Fall Creators Update.)

Pick up where you left off with Timeline

The much anticipated Timeline feature debuts with the spring release. It's part of the Task View tool and takes snapshots of your activities in various Windows apps over time — documents you were working on, web pages you visited, and so on. After a series of these snapshots have been archived by Timeline, you can click the Task View icon and scroll vertically back in time through thumbnails of these past activities, or use the search box to search for a specific activity. Click on any thumbnail, and the appropriate app and piece of content will be reopened.

Howard Wen / IDG Timeline lets you pick up where you left off with past activities.

Using Timeline, you can open a snapshot to resume working on something where you left off. Even better, you can do this across different Windows 10 computers if you sign into them with your Microsoft online user account. You could start work on a document in the Word app using your home computer, and then resume writing it on your work computer at the office.

Be aware that Timeline only takes snapshots of Windows apps that have been designed to support it, such as the Edge browser and Microsoft Office apps. Microsoft is encouraging app developers to update their apps to support Timeline.