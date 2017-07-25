How to boost your hacking skills for less than $50 - Deal Alert

The market for ethical hackers is booming, but companies prefer professionals who are certified in tackling the latest cybersecurity threats. With the Super-Sized Ethical Hacking Bundle, you can make sure your knowledge is up-to-date as you make your way through more than 70 hours of training for over 90 percent off.

Whether you're an experienced coder or a newcomer looking to break into the field, this nine-course collection will familiarize you with today's most common hacking threats, like Trojans, keyloggers, and backdoors. Plus, you'll discover how to pinpoint network vulnerabilities as a penetration tester and prepare to ace the CompTIA Security + Exam, giving you a serious edge on the job hunt.

Normally retailing for $1,080, the Super-Sized Ethical Hacking Bundle is on sale for $43.