25 simple tools for building mobile apps fast

AppGyver Composer 2 is a web-based builder and hosting service for hybrid iOS and Android multipage apps. Based on the Supersonic UI framework, AppGyver offers native UI elements—page transitions, modals, navigation bars, tab bars, drawers, and more—to achieve a native look and feel in a hybrid app.

You can create apps starting with one of a half-dozen templates, or from scratch using modules and components. If you want to write code, you can create custom modules. Your app can receive numeric and text data from a variety of sources.

When you are ready to publish your app, you can build and deploy it in the AppGyver cloud. (It can also be run on-premises or in a private cloud on the Enterprise plan.)

A companion app can preview and test your work on an iOS or Android device. When the app is ready for prime time, you can submit your builds to Apple’s App Store and Google’s Play Store, including via private channels for internal enterprise distribution.

AppGyver has three pricing plans: Business at €499 per month for one app, or €899 for two or three; Scale for up to 10 apps at £1999 per month; or Enterprise, from £4,999 per month for 30 apps, and €167 per additional app.