8 steps to install Windows 10 patches like a pro

If you’re ready to take command of your own Win10 destiny, at least a little bit, sidestepping Microsoft's Automatic Update and patching like a pro shouldn’t give you any heartburn.

Most Windows 10 users get their patches applied automatically: Once or twice — or three or four times — a month, Microsoft rolls new patches out the Automatic Update chute. They get installed, your machine reboots and (fingers crossed) you suddenly have a new build.

There’s just one problem. Frequently, the patches do more harm than good. Hiccups can range from minor to devastating, depending on what hardware and software you’re using. Microsoft’s own hardware and software aren’t immune, as any Surface Pro or Dynamics CRM user can attest. Sometimes the patches change settings or completely wipe out some features.

As detailed in The case against Windows Automatic Update, if you’re moderately conversant with Windows, and you’re willing to stay diligent, delaying automatic updates can save you all sorts of headaches. Let the other tens of millions of guinea pigs test things first.

The converse is also true. If you aren’t particularly good at Windows and/or you don’t want to take the time to keep your machine fed, use Automatic Update. That part’s easy: You don’t have to do anything. Windows 10, all by itself, will feed you patches as Microsoft releases them.

If you want to look at a third-party solution, AskWoody MVP ch100 recommends the Windows Update Mini Tool, a free utility that stands between your computer and the Windows Update server. WUMT has a long history of performing well. My only reservation is its provenance: I don’t know, and can’t confirm, who created it and who maintains it. If you're still comfortable using it, go ahead — WUMT automates and simplifies much of this manual procedure.

If you want to do it yourself, here’s how you can take control of your own Windows 10 updating. It’s specifically for those running Windows 10 1703, the Creators Update, with notes about differences in earlier versions.