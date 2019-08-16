Best antivirus software: 10 top tools

The AV-TEST Institute recently tested the most popular Windows 10 client antivirus products on three primary criteria: protection, performance, and usability. Five of the 18 products tested earned a perfect rating of 6 for each of those criteria:

The top 10 antivirus offerings shown here in alphabetical order scored at least 17.5 points out of a possible 18. You can drill down on the full results at The AV-TEST Institute's website.

How to use these antivirus test results

Keep in mind that these tests were done in a lab environment. Different enterprise systems with different threat models will see different results for each of the products listed below. In other words, don’t expect that a 100% detection rate in the lab means that a product will detect all antivirus threats on your network. One reason is that it can take days for a newly submitted malware sample to make it into any given antivirus product’s database.

What the AV-TEST results show is which Windows antivirus products are consistently the best at the fundamentals of malware detection and have minimal impact on system performance. That makes a good starting point as you evaluate which products work best for your environment.

Best Windows 10 antivirus tools

1. Avast Business Antivirus Pro Plus 19.3

Avast Business Antivirus Pro Plus could have had a perfect score with just a slight improvement on protection. It stopped 97% of all zero-day malware attacks. Performance improved over the last round of tests with the product near industry average for all tests. Otherwise, it had a perfect score for usability with no false warnings, blockages or false detection of legitimate software as malware.

2. Bitdefender Endpoint Security 6.6

Bitdefender Endpoint Security stopped 98.8% of all zero-day malware web and email attacks tested, and all malware discovered in the last four weeks. Performance degradation when using applications and websites was mostly minimal in and in some cases better than industry average. However, it was 6 percentage points slower than industry average for launching popular websites on a standard PC. For the latest round of tests, the product gave just one false warning.

3. Bitdefender Endpoint Security (Ultra) 6.6

Bitdefender's Ultra version scored similarly to its standard product. It did lose a half-point in the performance rating due to slower installation of frequently used applications, scoring 5 percentage points below industry average.

4. F-Secure PSB Computer Protection 19

PSB Computer Protection had perfect scores in all categories, improving in performance over the last round. It detected 100% of zero-day attacks and 100% of more common malware. The product scored significantly higher than industry average on some performance tests. The software did have one false detection of legitimate software as malware.

5. Kaspersky Endpoint Security 11.1

With its perfect scores across the board, Kaspersky Endpoint Security continues its run in the top tier of anti-malware products. It stopped 100% of all zero-day and known attacks tested. On the performance side, the product had minimal impact on the launching or installation of websites or applications. It flagged no false warnings, detections or blockages.

6. Kaspersky Small Office Security 6

Kaspersky Small Office Security scored similarly to the company’s endpoint protection product. It had a higher impact on website launches.

7. Microsoft Defender Antivirus 4.18

Microsoft Defender Antivirus was as good as any other product in terms of detecting malware and usability ratings. It performed well, but was 5 percentage points slower than industry average when installing frequently used applications on a standard PC. It lost a half point for three false detections of legitimate software as malware.

8. Symantec Endpoint Protection 14.2

In addition to a perfect protection score, Symantec Endpoint Protection is one of the better-performing anti-malware tools tested. It scored above industry average in every category. It blocked one action while installing and using legitimate software but gave no false detections of legitimate software as malware.

9. Symantec Endpoint Protection Cloud 22.17

Symantec Endpoint Protection Cloud scored similarly to its non-cloud counterpart.

10. Trend Micro Office Scan 12.0

Trend Micro Office Scan was another top performer. It detected all malware samples in the test and scored at or above industry average on performance. The only blemish was a false blockage of an action while installing and using legitimate software.

