The current state of cybercrime

Every year, CSO asks U.S. business executives, enforcement services, and government agencies a series of probing questions about the frequency and impact of the cybersecurity threats they see daily across a wide range of industries -- from information and telecommunications to government. They tell us what they have seen, what they spend, how they react to threats, and what needs to be done to mitigate the risks.

We aggregate the data and present this report on the current state of the cybersecurity threat in the United States.

From the role of the board to securing mobile, to handling insider threats, to what actually worked in a breach, to the role of law enforcement in cyberattacks, here is what people think, what they did, and what it cost.