The 10 sneakiest hacker attacks

When it comes to malware, we live in scary times. Each day brings another tale of hackers breaching networks loaded with private customer data. The public has become so desensitized that it shrugs at the news of ten million records stolen or a company’s private emails being leaked onto the internet.

As security professionals, we can’t live -- 24/7 -- in fear of an unseen enemy.

What we can do, is secure our stronghold. Early detection can stop a malware attack before headline-worthy damage occurs. Most attacks begin in one of two easy-to-secure ways: Social engineering or unpatched software.

But malware can be exceptionally hard to detect as hackers strive to be more and more stealthy. Here are the world’s 10 stealthiest malware programs.