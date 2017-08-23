This Raspberry Pi kit lets you tinker with racing robots - Deal Alert

Mastering robotics doesn't have to be a mind-numbing slog through lines of code and programming jargon. With the SunFounder Raspberry Pi Robot Kit, you can kickstart your foray into robotics with a fun and engaging platform. Now going for $149.99, this kit includes everything you need to build your own functional, robotic race car.

Equipped with a wide-angle USB webcam, this car is totally capable with three new circuit boards, but less complicated than other cars due to its simpler wiring and provided Python code. Plus, it also includes a Raspberry Pi 3 board, which you can use for endless projects. You can build up your programming skills by tweaking the car's code with Dragit, and you can transmit images and video in real-time with the USB webcam. Plus, you can use the included code to control the car and webcam remotely.

Now, you can get the SunFounder Raspberry Pi Robot Kit with the board for $149.99, or get the base kit with no board for $109.99.