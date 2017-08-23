Top 10 supercomputers of 2017

Yes, your new gaming PC that supports VR headsets is impressively fast. But can it simulate the entire universe over millions of years? Shed light on the forces that cause destructive summer storms in Europe? Ensure the safety and reliability of nuclear weapons? We didn’t think so; those are jobs for supercomputers.

Supercomputers, also known as High Performance Computers (HPCs), are hard at work at universities, research labs and other facilities around the world. Twice yearly, the TOP500 project ranks the world’s supercomputers in computational power using the Linpack benchmark. The most recent list, released in June 2017, is topped by two Chinese supercomputers, though U.S. supercomputers earned five of the top 10 slots. Here are the top 10, arranged in reverse order.